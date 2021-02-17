Ohio has had 945,107 total cases of COVID-19 and 16,513 total deaths, the Ohio Department of Health reported Feb. 17.
The number of reported cases increased by 1,816 from Feb. 16. It's the third time this week the state reports fewer than 2,000 new cases.
The state remains below the 21-day average of reported cases of 3,182.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 42.
The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 9,671,588. The daily percent positivity of confirmed laboratory tests is 5.6%, with a seven-day moving average of 5%, according to data from Feb. 15.
The number of reported deaths in Ohio increased by 60 from Feb. 16. The median age of those who have died is 80.
The ODH reports 48,888 cumulative hospitalizations, and 6,974 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 68.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours is 149, with 25 ICU admissions. There are currently 1,539 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus – 447 are in the ICU, and 299 are on ventilators.
The ODH reports 872,282 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 93,157 of the cases, 5,716 hospitalizations and 1,648 deaths.
A total of 1,339,231 Ohioans have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 513,004 Ohioans completed both doses as of Feb. 17.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.