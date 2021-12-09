Ohio has had 1,761,008 total cases of COVID-19, an increase of 8,500 cases from Dec. 8 according to the state's coronavirus dashboard updated Dec. 9.
The state's 21-day average is 6,379.
Ohio has an average of 718.5 cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks, the ODH reported Dec. 9.
The ODH has changed how it releases COVID-19 deaths in the state after conducting a review of the process. Deaths will be verified by coded death certificate information received from the National Center for Health Statistics, which can take some time to receive, according to a note on the ODH website. Death information is not available daily and is updated twice a week.
Ohio residents account for a total of 27,011 COVID-19 deaths, the ODH reported Dec. 7; the median age of those who have died is 78.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 39.
As of Dec. 8, the total number of tests conducted in Ohio is 18,463,654. The daily percent positivity of confirmed laboratory tests is 14.0%, with a seven-day moving average of 15.6%, according to Dec. 7 data reported by performing labs via ODH's electronic laboratory reporting system.
The ODH reports 89,313 cumulative hospitalizations, and 11,065 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 65.
There are currently 4,338 people hospitalized who have COVID-19 as of Dec. 9 – 1,114 are in the ICU, 680 are on ventilators.
The ODH reports 1,606,868 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 173,515 of the cases, 9,720 hospitalizations and 2,667 deaths.
A total of 6,841,884 Ohioans (58.53% of the state's population) have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 6,284,857 Ohioans (53.77%) completed the vaccination process as of Dec. 9. A total of 1,997,843 have received additional doses.
Of Ohioans 18 and older, 68.97% (6,284,217) have started the vaccination process, and 64.20% (5,849,000) have completed it. A total of 1,995,778 have received additional doses.
Of Ohioans 12 and older, 66.85% (6,685,197) have started the vaccination process, and 62.13% (6,213,368) have completed it. A total of 1,997,693 have received additional doses.
Of Ohioans 5 and older, 62.21% (6,841,863) have started the vaccination process, and 57.14% (6,284,851) have completed it. A total of 1,997,843 have received additional doses.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.