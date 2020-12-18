Ohio began vaccinating nursing home residents against COVID-19 before sunrise on Dec. 18.
Ohio has now started vaccinating in nursing homes! The first vaccine to a nursing home resident has just taken place in Columbus. pic.twitter.com/UKn9WYmit4— Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) December 18, 2020
A resident of Columbus Crown Pointe Care Center was the first nursing home resident in Ohio to be vaccinated.
As part of the federal program to vaccinate nursing home residents and staff, facilitates in Ohio are among the first in the nation to receive vaccines.
Walgreens, CVS, PharmScript or Absolute Pharmacy received the vaccine and are distributing it to nursing homes that have signed up for the program. Some nursing homes opted not to sign up, DeWine said Dec. 17, and the state will work on getting vaccines to those locations. Workers and residents at those nursing homes will be able to get the vaccine at a later date, though it isn’t clear when that will be.
COVID-19 vaccinations also began Dec. 18 at the Ohio Veterans Homes in Georgetown and Sandusky.
This Vietnam War Veteran was among the first to receive a #COVID19 vaccination today at our @OhioVets home in Georgetown! We are so grateful to our veterans, our #OhioVets staff, and those giving the vaccinations today! #InThisTogetherOhio pic.twitter.com/tF3d4U6YKu— Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) December 18, 2020