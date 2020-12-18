Ohio began vaccinating nursing home residents against COVID-19 before sunrise on Dec. 18.

A resident of Columbus Crown Pointe Care Center was the first nursing home resident in Ohio to be vaccinated.

As part of the federal program to vaccinate nursing home residents and staff, facilitates in Ohio are among the first in the nation to receive vaccines.

Walgreens, CVS, PharmScript or Absolute Pharmacy received the vaccine and are distributing it to nursing homes that have signed up for the program. Some nursing homes opted not to sign up, DeWine said Dec. 17, and the state will work on getting vaccines to those locations. Workers and residents at those nursing homes will be able to get the vaccine at a later date, though it isn’t clear when that will be.

COVID-19 vaccinations also began Dec. 18 at the Ohio Veterans Homes in Georgetown and Sandusky.

