Almost all of Ohio's Bureau of Motor Vehicle deputy registrar locations will close at the end of business March 18.
That was among the new measures to help slow the spread of COVID-19 that Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced during his March 18 press conference at the Ohio Statehouse.
The new orders include:
• 181 BMV deputy registrar locations will close at the end of business March 18. Five will remain open because they are essential to issue and renew commercial drivers' licenses so transportation systems can keep moving. All other services will be online or by mail or will be paused; all 52 driver examination stations will be closed. The general assembly will be asked to pass legislation to allow for a grace period for people who cannot renew their license. All law enforcement will be asked not to issue tickets for someone who has an expired license due to the fact that they cannot get a renewal.
• All barbershops, hairdressers, nail salons, spas and tattoo parlors will be closed at the end of business March 18.
• Libraries have not been ordered to close. Individual library systems should decide how to deliver their services while allowing for social distancing, which may mean that the libraries close.
• Businesses are asked to take the temperature of every employee every day before they come to work. They are also being asked to be aggressive in regard to cleaning surfaces, and using soap and water, and hand sanitizer. If an employee is sick – especially if the employee has a temperature – that employee should be sent home.
The Ohio National Guard will be conducting "civilian" work to help the state respond to coronavirus, including erecting tents outside hospitals so that patients can be isolated, and assisting with food banks, DeWine said.
Testing for COVID-19 is limited and will likely remain limited, but DeWine asked Ohioans not to fixate on testing. The vast majority of residents who have symptoms do not need to get tested for the coronavirus, he said.
If you're feeling COVID-19 symptoms, act like you have it: stay home, and anyone who lives with you should stay home, DeWine said.
Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton said to call your doctor if your symptoms suddenly worsen. If you are having trouble breathing, call the ER to let them know you are coming in, Acton said.
"Do not be afraid if you cannot get a test," Acton said. "Treat this as if you have a very bad flu."
The COVID-19 tests must be reserved for those who are sickest and most at risk, DeWine said. That will help keep doctors, nurses, first responders and others in the health care system healthy so they are able to take care of the rest of the public. Personal protection equipment is limited, so health care providers need to know when to use it.
Limiting testing also allows scientists to determine how the virus spreads.
"With or without a test, the virus is here. It lives among us," DeWine said. "We are at war with it, and we are at war with a dangerous and lethal enemy."
Physical distancing can prevent the virus from spreading, so it's important for Ohioans to stay home and limit contact, DeWine said.
The separation is important even for those who are volunteering to help those in need.
"Even if you are doing important work, observe that distance," DeWine said.
The virus is believed to be twice as contagious as the flu and 20 times as deadly, DeWine said, so it is very important that Ohioans take these measures seriously to keep themselves and others safe.
The first lady of Ohio also spoke the press conference. Fran DeWine encouraged families to cook, read and play together. Fran DeWine encouraged Ohio residents to sign up for the Ohio Governor's Imagination Library, which, in partnership with Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, sends a book a month to children from birth to age 5 to improve literacy.
Ohio now has 88 confirmed COVID-19 cases in 19 counties, the Ohio Department of Health reported March 18. That's an increase of 21 confirmed cases since March 17.
The state has had 26 hospitalizations due to the coronavirus.
Number of cases by county:
- Ashland 1
- Belmont 2
- Butler 8
- Coshocton 2
- Cuyahoga 38
- Darke 1
- Delaware 1
- Franklin 7
- Geauga 1
- Huron 1
- Lake 2
- Lorain 6
- Lucas 1
- Mahoning 3
- Medina 4
- Stark 3
- Summit 4
- Trumbull 2
- Tuscarawas 1
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.