Ohio has had 212,782 total cases of COVID-19 and 5,291 total deaths, the Ohio Department of Health reported Oct. 30.
The number of reported cases increased by 3,845 from Oct. 29.
The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 4,401,763. The new daily percent positive cases 7.0%, with a seven-day moving average of positive cases of 6.2%, according to data from Oct. 28. The seven-day moving average of positive cases has been increasing since hitting a low of 2.7% on Sept. 23 and 24.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age from less than 1 year old to 109 years old, with a median age of 41.
The ODH reported 16 new deaths Oct. 30. The median age of those who have died is 80.
The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized on Oct. 30 is 1,629, an increase of 95 patients from Oct. 29.
The ODH reports 18,969 cumulative hospitalizations, and 3,841 have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 65.
The ODH reports 167,035 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 21,266 of the cases, 2,790hospitalizations and 686 deaths.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.