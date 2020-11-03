Ohio has had 226,138 total cases of COVID-19 and 5,373 total deaths, the Ohio Department of Health reported Nov. 3.
The number of reported cases increased by 4,229 from Nov. 2.
The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 4,591,927. The new daily percent positive cases 8.4%, with a seven-day moving average of positive cases of 7%, according to data from Nov. 1. The seven-day moving average of positive cases has been increasing since hitting a low of 2.7% on Sept. 23 and 24.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age from less than 1 year old to 109 years old, with a median age of 41.
The ODH reported 33 new deaths Nov. 3. The median age of those who have died is 80.
The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized on Nov. 2 is 1,960, an increase of 133 patients from Nov. 2.
The ODH reports 19,615 cumulative hospitalizations, and 3,924 have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 65.
The ODH reports 174,130 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 22,268 of the cases, 2,839 hospitalizations and 693 deaths.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.