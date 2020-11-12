Ohio has again broken its one-day record of reported coronavirus cases with 7,101 cases on Nov. 12.
The state’s previous record was set Nov. 10 with more than 6,500 cases.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine noted the reported cases is significantly higher than the state’s 21-day average of 4,001 cases.
“This is a different ballgame today," he said. "This is a different world than we had in the spring. This is a different world than we had in the summer. Ohio faces a much bigger challenge today."
As cases increase, confirmed COVID-19 diagnoses in the emergency department are also rising at an alarming rate. The state is also seeing the highest point for both hospitalized and ICU patience since the beginning of the pandemic.
As of Nov. 12, 68 counties are listed at “red” Level 3 on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System indicating very high exposure and spread. Only one county remains at “yellow” Level 1, the remaining are at “orange” Level 2.
During a statewide address Nov. 11, DeWine warned that if the current trend in cases does not go down could result in the closure of restaurants, bars and gyms. However, at a Nov. 12 press conference he said no final decision has been made.
The governor did not clarify which numbers will be looked at to determine closures.
"What's unique about bars and restaurants, as well as fitness centers is that for a great deal of time people are not wearing a mask," DeWine said.
Two new dashboard have been added to the state’s coronavirus dashboard. One is the zipcode dashboard where users can view data from their local communities on a map and filter by probable or confirmed case status, county, a specific zip code or a time period.
Case counts will also be available on a downloadable filterable chart sorted from the highest cases to the least. To protect confidentiality, we aren’t showing case counts for zip codes with fewer than 5 cases or less than 100 total residents.
The other addition is a flu dashboard, which expands the statewide seasonal flu activity that the Ohio Department of Health shares each year.
It will show flu trends over time with charts that indicate whether flu hospitalizations or cases of flu-like illness are on the rise or decline.
Hospitalization data is broken down by region, county, date, sex, age, race and ethnicity. The data shows only positive flu PCR tests reported by public health laboratories and selected clinical laboratories that participate in the national flu monitoring system.
The state will set aside $30 million dollars to assist Ohio’s 113 health departments. Each department will receive $200,000 and they will have the flexibility to determine how to best use the funds as they see fit to fight COVID-19.
The remaining money will be used to hire contact tracers to support local health departments. Those tracers would be able to deploy wherever they are needed across the state to assist in identifying individuals who may have been exposed to COVID-19 and prevent further spread, DeWine said.
Ohio has had 274,457 total cases of COVID-19 and 5,658 total deaths, the Ohio Department of Health reported Nov. 12.
The number of reported cases increased by 7,101 from Nov. 11.
The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 5,051,539. The new daily percent positive cases 13.2%, with a seven-day moving average of positive cases of 10.6%, according to data from Nov. 10.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age from less than 1 year old to 109 years old, with a median age of 41.
The ODH reported 35 new deaths Nov. 12. The median age of those who have died is 80.
The ODH reports 21,558 cumulative hospitalizations, and 4,143 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 65.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours is 268. There are currently 3,024 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus.
The ODH reports 194,846 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 26,880 of the cases, 2,968 hospitalizations and 714 deaths.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.