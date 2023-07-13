Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed a $190 billion state budget on July 5, with a large part of the budget focusing on education.
The budget reinstated the funding needed for the Fair School Funding Plan, changing the way districts determine per-pupil funding, and expanded funding for the EdChoice Program, allowing families to send their children to private and parochial schools of their choice through tuition scholarships provided by taxpayer money.
Support for EdChoice is divided – with many private schools advocating for it and public school districts opposing it.
Organizations such as Agudath Israel of Ohio, an umbrella agency for Orthodox day schools and families serving all of the state, has been lobbying in favor of the EdChoice program for over a decade and supports the budget. About 3,500 students attend Ohio’s Jewish day schools, with an unknown number receiving EdChoice funding to do so, according to previous Cleveland Jewish News reports.
“We fundamentally believe that every family should be able to have at least some of their education dollars follow the school that the parents want them to attend,” Rabbi Yitz Frank, Agudath Israel of Ohio executive director, told the CJN. “Many families in the Jewish community want that flexibility to attend a Jewish school and we support that right, and we support the right of parents to broadly choose any school that fits best for their children.”
Cleveland Heights-University Heights School District Superintendent Liz Kirby voiced the district’s disappointment in the EdChoice portion of the budget in a statement sent to the CJN, saying that the district will continue to advocate for a budget model that “ensures all children can access an equitable, high-quality education.”
The Cleveland Heights-University Heights School District was one of the several Ohio districts that pursued litigation against the State of Ohio over the EdChoice program in 2022, along with Columbus City School District, Richmond Heights City School District, the Lima City School District and the Barberton City School District, as well as a Cleveland Heights family. The group joined forces with Ohio Coalition for Equity and Adequacy of School Funding to file the lawsuit.
“The nearly $1 billion increase in public school funds in the new state education budget is an important step toward fair, constitutional school funding in Ohio,” Kirby said in the statement. “However, we are disappointed that money which could have been spent to fully implement the Fair School Funding Plan is being diverted to private options with little or no accountability.”
With the budget passage, all Ohio children will be eligible for a school voucher, but how much the scholarship is worth will depend on each family’s income. Eligible EdChoice households must earn 450% of the federal poverty level, or make $135,000 per year for a family of four to qualify for a full scholarship. Scholarships for families with higher incomes will be adjusted accordingly.
This change represents a 77% increase, or $825 million, over current voucher spending.
Support for EdChoice is echoed by the Hebrew Academy of Cleveland’s menahel/education director Rabbi Simcha Dessler, who said he believes the EdChoice program expands a child’s pathway. Hebrew Academy is Ohio’s largest Jewish day school, and is based in Cleveland Heights and Beachwood.
“The EdChoice scholarship program and its expansion will allow many families to access the quality education that Hebrew Academy of Cleveland is known for,” Dessler told the CJN in an emailed statement. “We support efforts and initiatives that empower parents to choose their child’s education thereby creating the most pathways and options to lead successful lives.”