Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague announced the purchase of $25 million in Israel bonds April 15, bringing the total purchases for 2020 to $70 million, the largest annual purchase in the state’s history.
The purchase brings the state’s holdings to $185 million in Israel bonds, continuing Ohio’s standing as the largest state holder of these bonds in the United States.
“These bonds still provide tremendous value for the treasury in terms of the interest rate we can get … and they’re a critical part of our long-term portfolio.” Sprague told the Cleveland Jewish News on April 15.
Israel has been in lockdown for COVID-19 since March 31.
“We think after the COVID-19 passes that the state of Israel will be strong,” Sprague said.
On Feb. 1, the state treasurer purchased $35 million in Israel bonds and $10 million on March 15. Sprague did not say whether he would purchase more Israel bonds this year.
“We’ll have to see what our needs are later on in this year,” he said.
Sprague said the state’s portfolio includes $4 billion in short-term investments and a $5 billion long-term fund.
The bonds purchased April 15 will mature in 2022 and 2023, and will yield 1.35% and 1.54%, respectively.
“Our thanks to treasurer Sprague for his new purchase of Israel bonds,” Jay Schottenstein, general chairman of Israel Bonds Columbus ddvisory council, stated in an email to the CJN. “We appreciate the fact the treasurer recognizes that Israel bonds are an important part of the state’s investment portfolio. Even in these terribly difficult times for our country and the world, Israel bonds maintain a dependable return.“
Roger D. Klein, general chair of Israel Bonds Cleveland advisory council, offered a similar sentiment.
“We thank treasurer Sprague for his support of and confidence in Israel and its vibrant and dynamic economy,” Klein said. “We appreciate treasurer Sprague recognizing the value of investments in Israel bonds during these uncertain times.”
Thomas Lockshin, executive director of Israel Bonds Ohio and Kentucky, said the funds will go into the general treasury of the state of Israel and that the state of Ohio has purchased more than $500 million in Israel bonds since 1993.
“The (Israel) finance ministry wants the Israel Bonds organization in the United States to raise more total investment in 2020,” said Lockshin, adding the initial goal of $1.1 billion has been elevated. “This purchase by the Ohio treasurer is very significant toward reaching this goal.”
Lockshin said five counties – Cuyahoga, Summit, Stark, Franklin and Richland – have purchssed a total of $12.4 million in Israel bonds in 2020 as well.
Development Corporation for Israel, commonly known as Israel Bonds, is a broker-dealer that underwrites securities issued by the state of Israel in the United States. Proceeds from the sale of bonds have played a decisive role in Israel’s rapid evolution into a groundbreaking, globally emulated leader in high-tech, cleantech and biotech.