Childcare providers in Ohio will be able to reopen May 31 with a reduced number of children in each classroom, and intensified cleaning and handwashing practices, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced May 14.
The decision is based on the best science, as well as consultation with a number of experts in the field and with people who do this every single day, DeWine said during the state's press conference on COVID-19.
Joni Close, president of the Sisters of Charity Foundation of Canton, said the new requirements include daily temperature checks and lots of cleaning. Childcare workers should wear masks unless it is unsafe for them to do so.
Preschool and school-age classrooms can have a maximum of nine children. Infant and toddler classrooms can have a maximum of six children.
"Everyone will need to wash their hands between activities, between meals, after play, and many more times," Close said.
Childcare facilities will not be allowed to conduct field trips this summer.
DeWine said providers will need assistance as they reopen, so Ohio is utilizing more than $60 million in federal CARES Act funding to provide reopening grants to all of the state's childcare providers. More information will be available on the Ohio Job and Family Services website.
Moving forward, childcare is going to look different for children, parents and teachers for as long as COVID-19 is around, DeWine said. The goal is to do everything we can to protect the children in childcare and their families, he said.
The state will fund a research project to study best practices for controlling the spread of COVID-19 in childcare settings, DeWine said. Data from the study will inform decisions about best practices at childcare facilities moving forward.
Lt. Gov. Jon Husted announced day camps also will open May 31. The safety protocols will be released by the end of the day May 15.
BMVs will open May 26, Husted said, but services that can be completed online should continue to be done online. Extensions on licenses and registrations will still be in effect, so residents can still wait to go to BMVs for services that cannot be completed online. House Bill 197 – which was signed into law by the governor on March 27 – states that Ohio licenses expiring during the State of Emergency shall remain valid until either 90 days after the declared emergency ends, or Dec. 1, 2020, whichever comes sooner.
Additional openings announced by Husted:
- Campgrounds, May 21
- Gyms and fitness centers, May 26
- Noncontact or limited contact sports (golf, tennis, etc.), May 26
- Pools regulated by local health departments, May 26. This does not include waterparks.
- Horse racing, May 22. Spectators will be prohibited.
Guidance on all of these openings will be available later May 14 at coronavirus.ohio.gov, Husted said.
Advisory groups are working on requirements to open high-contact sports, amusement parks and waterparks, Husted said.
"These openings are designed to allow us to do the things we love while keeping our loved ones are safe," Husted said.
These businesses and services may open on these dates, but local governments may decide to open at later dates or provide additional guidance and protocols, Husted said.
In Cleveland Heights, the city's summer camps, youth and adult sports, Safety Town and the summer season at Cain Park have been canceled, and Cumberland Pool will not open for the 2020 season.
University Heights Mayor Michael Dylan Brennan announced May 14 the cancellation of all city sponsored events through Labor Day. In addition and the Beryl E. Rothschild Pool at Purvis Park will not open in 2020.
Bexley Park Swimming Pool and Quarry Park Splash Park are among recreation facilities in South Euclid that will not open for the 2020 summer season, the city announced May 14.
Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton acknowledged the concern and worry of Ohioans when it comes to reopening businesses and services.
"I don't think there's anyone in this room that doesn't feel the heavy weight of our moving forward and how we live with this (COVID-19)," Acton said.
As state officials are making careful decisions, Acton said, those at home need to make careful decisions as well – staying physically distanced, wearing a mask, staying home when they're sick, and being flexible with employees.
"It is even more important today than it is two weeks ago or three weeks ago that we keep the distance and that we do all the things that the 11.7 million Ohioans can control themselves," DeWine said. "This is a time when we've got to really, really continue to do that, even as people move around more, they've got to even be more cautious."
Ohio has 26,537 total cases of COVID-19 and 1,534 deaths, the Ohio Department of Health reported May 14.
Because Ohio currently has the capacity to test only the sickest individuals and those working on the front lines of the pandemic, the total number of cases is certainly higher, state officials say.
The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 231,795.
The ODH reports 4,718 individuals have been hospitalized, and 1,268 have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age from less than 1 year old to 108 years old, with a median age of 50.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 3,066 of the cases, 799 hospitalizations and 157 deaths.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.