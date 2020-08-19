The Ohio Manufacturing Alliance to Fight COVID-19 is collaborating with Buckeye Mask Company and Stitches USA to produce millions of high-quality, cotton face masks to help combat the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Mike DeWine announced according to a news release.
The companies initially came together through the alliance to make more than one million masks per month, helping Ohio meet the continued demand from health care, businesses, public workers and individuals, according to the release. The alliance also helped identify a new way to mass produce the masks using automation, and at the height of the pandemic invested with the help of JobsOhio in newly designed equipment. This automated equipment will eclipse the state’s original project of manual sewing 150,000 masks per week to 100,000 masks per day.
The Manufacturing Advocacy and Growth Network, a Cleveland-based partner in the alliance, has helped the companies by connecting suppliers and providing engineering support to design the equipment, increasing efficiency, reducing costs and paving the way for reshoring, or returning production and manufacturing to Ohio from overseas, the release said. MAGNET is a nonprofit consulting group helping manufacturing grow in Northeast Ohio as part of the Ohio Manufacturing Extension Partnership.
“This exemplary reshoring project, which involves companies that normally would be competitors now working together with the state of Ohio, highlights the potential for Ohio manufacturers to pull together quickly in private-public partnerships to make a lifesaving difference in battling COVID-19 and make products locally that are just as cost effective as foreign-produced masks,” said Ethan Karp, president and CEO of MAGNET, in the release. “This is Ohio at its best. This shows how technology and our existing manufacturing base will continue to grow and recapture revenue that is currently in countries like China. It takes collaboration, entrepreneurship and sometimes a leap of faith, but we can do this and so much more.”
A Beachwood resident, Karp was a member of the Cleveland Jewish News 12 Under 36 class of 2019.
Buckeye Mask and Stitches USA are based in Cleveland and Walnut Creek, respectively.