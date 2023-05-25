Beachwood City Councilman Mike Burkons’ complaint with the Ohio Court of Claims regarding the city’s denial of public records for anonymous emails and internet posts aimed at Beachwood senior administrative staff, was denied by Judge Lisa L. Sadler on May 18. Burkons filed the complaint Nov. 29, 2022.
According to previous reports by the Cleveland Jewish News, Burkons made a public records request Nov. 10, 2022, and made repeated verbal and emailed requests to Beachwood Law Director Stewart Hastings – all of which were denied. The CJN also made several public record requests for the emails and internet postings,which were also rejected by the city law department. On Nov. 29, one email chain containing two emails and one redacted Facebook posting was shared with the CJN. Burkons said he also then received the public records.
The May 18 decision indicates the Ohio Court of Claims has denied his request for public records, and assessed court costs against Burkons. The denial letter also denied the city’s motion to have Burkons pay attorney fees.
“Neither the requester or respondent has filed timely written objections to the report and recommendation in accordance with R.C. 2743.75 (F)(2),” Sadler wrote, noting if neither party timely objects, the court issues a “final order” adopting the report and recommendation.
Sadler said the Ohio Court of Claims clerk will serve all parties notice of the judgment and its date of entry, May 18, upon the journal.
Beachwood Mayor Justin Berns told the CJN he was “satisfied” with the six-month Ohio Court of Claims process, and that it resulted in the denial.
“(Burkons) could have dismissed the claim at any point, but instead he wasted taxpayers’ dollars and the court’s time,” Berns said.
In a joint comment to the CJN, council president Alec Isaacson and councilman Eric Synenberg said while it was Burkons’ right to utilize the claims process, it was “regrettable” he “chose to do so as he had seen all requested records prior to filing,” they claim. Synenberg also serves as chair of the council’s legal committee.
“Subsequently, he (Burkons) failed to appear at two different scheduled mediation conferences which disrespected the judicial system and thereby wasted the time and resources of both the Beachwood Law Department and the Court of Claims,” they said.
When the CJN asked Burkons for comment on his claim’s denial, he expressed confusion that there was even a result as he claims he “didn’t pursue it after the initial filing as (the City of Beachwood) quickly decided it was a public record and started turning over the Missmarples email and Facebook posts at or around Nov. 30, once I spent $25 to file the complaint after three weeks of denying all public records requests claiming they weren’t public records.”
“The point was made and I didn’t see much value in pursuing it after that because I know there wouldn’t have been any accountability for our law director if they ruled it was a public record,” Burkons said.