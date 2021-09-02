New COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Ohio hitting numbers not seen since early January, causing the average case rate to exceed 450.
The Ohio Department of Health reported an average of 472.4 cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks on Sept. 2.
Ohio has had 1,235,089 total cases of COVID-19, an increase of 7,087 cases from Sept. 1, according to the state's coronavirus dashboard.
The state's 21-day average is 3,929.
The ODH has changed how it releases COVID-19 deaths in the state after conducting a review of the process. Deaths will be verified by coded death certificate information received from the National Center for Health Statistics, which can take some time to receive, according to a note on the ODH website. Death information is not available daily and will be updated twice a week moving forward.
Ohio residents account for a total of 20,866 COVID-19 deaths, the ODH reported Aug. 31; the median age of those who has died is 79.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 41.
As of Sept. 2, the total number of tests conducted in Ohio is 15,043,913. The daily percent positivity of confirmed laboratory tests is 12.2%, with a seven-day moving average of 11.9%, according to Aug. 31 data reported by performing labs via ODH's electronic laboratory reporting system.
The ODH reports 66,253 cumulative hospitalizations, and 8,890 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 66.
There are currently 2,586 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of Sept. 1 – 761 are in the ICU, 447 are on ventilators.
The ODH reports 1,134,296 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 125,589 of the cases, 7,655 hospitalizations and 2,291 deaths.
A total of 6,094,081 Ohioans (52.13% of the state's population) have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 5,631,329 Ohioans (48.18%) completed the vaccination process as of Sept. 2.
Of Ohioans 18 and older, 63.14% (5,752,597) have started the vaccination process, and 58.67% (5,345,671) have completed it.
Of Ohioans 12 and older, 60.94% (6,093,946) have started the vaccination process, and 56.31% (5,631,268) have completed it.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.