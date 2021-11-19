Ohio has had 1,633,480 total cases of COVID-19, an increase of 6,429 cases from Nov. 18 according to the state's coronavirus dashboard updated Nov. 19.
The state's 21-day average is 4,476.
Ohio has an average of 496.3 cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks, the ODH reported Nov. 18.
The ODH has changed how it releases COVID-19 deaths in the state after conducting a review of the process. Deaths will be verified by coded death certificate information received from the National Center for Health Statistics, which can take some time to receive, according to a note on the ODH website. Death information is not available daily and is updated twice a week.
Ohio residents account for a total of 26,063 COVID-19 deaths, the ODH reported Nov. 19; the median age of those who have died is 78.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 39.
As of Nov. 19, the total number of tests conducted in Ohio is 17,809,967. The daily percent positivity of confirmed laboratory tests is 10.8%, with a seven-day moving average of 12.5%, according to Nov. 17 data reported by performing labs via ODH's electronic laboratory reporting system.
The ODH reports 83,868 cumulative hospitalizations, and 10,531 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 65.
There are currently 3,033 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of Nov. 19 – 807 are in the ICU, 503 are on ventilators.
The ODH reports 1,516,520 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 158,171 of the cases, 9,104 hospitalizations and 2,589 deaths.
A total of 6,657,937 Ohioans (56.96% of the state's population) have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 6,122,964 Ohioans (52.38%) completed the vaccination process as of Nov. 19. A total of 1,331,948 have received additional doses.
Of Ohioans 18 and older, 67.74% (6,172,216) have started the vaccination process, and 63.29% (5,766,233) have completed it. A total of 1,330,567 have received additional doses.
Of Ohioans 12 and older, 65.65% (6,565,278) have started the vaccination process, and 61.22% (6,122,667) have completed it. A total of 1,331,929 have received additional doses.
Of Ohioans 5 and older, 60.54% (6,657,919) have started the vaccination process, and 55.67% (6,122,959) have completed it. A total of 1,331,948 have received additional doses.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.