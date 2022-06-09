COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ohio
The Ohio Department of Health on June 9 reported 117,844 cumulative COVID-19 hospitalizations, an increase of 549 from a week prior. A total of 13,657 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus, an increase of 35 from a week prior.
The three-week average of reported hospitalizations is 512. The three-week average of reported ICU admission is 33.
There are currently 749 people hospitalized who have COVID-19 as of June 9 – 112 are in the ICU, 52 are on ventilators.
The median age of those hospitalized is 65.
COVID-19 deaths in Ohio
ODH has paused the assignment of cause of death because the National Center for Health Statistics is implementing a new coding system. No additions to the COVID-19 death totals will be made June 9 or June 16. All deaths that were entered during the pause will be updated with cause after that time.
Ohio residents account for a total of 38,657 COVID-19 deaths, the ODH reported June 2. The median age of those who have died is 76.
COVID-19 cases in Ohio
Ohio has reported 18,247 new COVID-19 cases over the last seven days, bringing the state's total number of cases to 2,798,900, according to the state's coronavirus dashboard updated June 9.
Ohio has an average of 267.8 cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks, the ODH reported. The three-week average of reported cases is 18,441.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 38.
The ODH reports 2,704,859 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
COVID-19 in Cuyahoga County
Cuyahoga County accounts for 285,703 of the cases, 13,071 hospitalizations and 3,813 deaths.
Cuyahoga County has been identified as having a “high” community level of COVID-19 based on cases and hospitalizations by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC recommends wearing a mask indoors and on public transportation.
As of June 1, masks are required in all Cuyahoga County government buildings regardless of vaccination status according to an executive order signed by county executive Armond Budish.
COVID-19 vaccinations in Ohio
A total of 7,343,394 Ohioans (62.82% of the state's population) have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 6,818,281 Ohioans (58.33%) completed the vaccination process as of June 9. A total of 3,618,053 have received a first booster, and 553,788 have received a second booster.
Of Ohioans 18 and older, 72.84% (6,636,330) have started the vaccination process, and 67.82% (6,178,682) have completed it. A total of 3,495,288 have received a first booster, and 553,302 have received a second booster.
Of Ohioans 12 and older, 70.77% (7,077,179) have started the vaccination process, and 65.84% (6,584,915) have completed it. A total of 3,609,481 have received a first booster, and 553,726 have received a second booster.
Of Ohioans 5 and older, 66.77% (7,343,310) have started the vaccination process, and 61.99% (6,818,252) have completed it. A total of 3,618,053 have received a first booster, and 553,788 have received a second booster.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.