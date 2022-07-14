COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ohio
The Ohio Department of Health on July 14 reported 120,200 cumulative COVID-19 hospitalizations, an increase of 550 from a week prior. A total of 13,822 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus, an increase of 39 from a week prior.
The three-week average of reported hospitalizations is 481. The three-week average of reported ICU admission is 39.
There are currently 1,008 people hospitalized who have COVID-19 as of July 14 – 141 are in the ICU, 66 are on ventilators.
The median age of those hospitalized is 65.
COVID-19 deaths in Ohio
Ohio residents account for a total of 38,959 COVID-19 deaths, the ODH reported July 14. The median age of those who have died is 76.
Mortality data is verified by coded death certificate information the state receives from the National Center for Health Statistics and can take some time to receive, the ODH notes on the state's coronavirus dashboard.
COVID-19 cases in Ohio
Ohio has reported 24,465 new COVID-19 cases over the last seven days, bringing the state's total number of cases to 2,891,756, according to the state's coronavirus dashboard updated July 14.
Ohio has an average of 334.1 cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks, the ODH reported. The three-week average of reported cases is 20,176.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 38.
The ODH reports 2,790,847 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
COVID-19 in Cuyahoga County
Cuyahoga County accounts for 294,856 of the cases, 13,318 hospitalizations and 3,847 deaths.
Cuyahoga County has been identified as having a “low” community level of COVID-19 based on cases and hospitalizations by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC recommends staying up to date with COVID-19 vaccines; get tested if you have symptoms; wear a mask if you have symptoms, a positive test or exposure to someone with COVID-19; and wear a mask on public transportation.
As of June 1, masks are required in all Cuyahoga County government buildings regardless of vaccination status according to an executive order signed by county executive Armond Budish.
COVID-19 vaccinations in Ohio
A total of 7,380,488 Ohioans (63.14% of the state's population) have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 6,842,506 Ohioans (58.54%) completed the vaccination process as of July 14. A total of 3,674,562 have received a first booster, and 670,332 have received a second booster.
Of Ohioans 18 and older, 72.99% (6,649,913) have started the vaccination process, and 68.01% (6,196,001) have completed it. A total of 3,534,488 have received a first booster, and 669,513 have received a second booster.
Of Ohioans 12 and older, 70.92% (7,092,800) have started the vaccination process, and 66.04% (6,604,389) have completed it. A total of 3,655,496 have received a first booster, and 670,174 have received a second booster.
Of Ohioans 5 and older, 66.96% (7,363,922) have started the vaccination process, and 62.17% (6,837,575) have completed it. A total of 3,674,556 have received a first booster, and 670,332 have received a second booster.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.