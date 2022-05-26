COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ohio
The Ohio Department of Health on May 26 reported 116,813 cumulative COVID-19 hospitalizations, an increase of 506 from a week prior. A total of 13,596 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus, an increase of 30 from a week prior.
The three-week average of reported hospitalizations is 444. The three-week average of reported ICU admission is 33.
There are currently 687 people hospitalized who have COVID-19 as of May 26 – 79 are in the ICU, 42 are on ventilators.
The median age of those hospitalized is 65.
COVID-19 deaths in Ohio
Ohio residents account for a total of 38,628 COVID-19 deaths, the ODH reported May 26, an increase of 38 deaths from a week prior. The median age of those who have died is 76.
The three-week average of reported deaths is 45.
The ODH has changed how it releases COVID-19 deaths in the state after conducting a review of the process. Deaths will be verified by coded death certificate information received from the National Center for Health Statistics, which can take some time to receive, according to a note on the ODH website.
COVID-19 cases in Ohio
Ohio has reported 19,546 new COVID-19 cases over the last seven days, bringing the state's total number of cases to 2,763,123, according to the state's coronavirus dashboard updated May 26.
Ohio has an average of 291.1 cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks, the ODH reported. The three-week average of reported cases is 18,351.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 38.
The ODH reports 2,669,025 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 281,685 of the cases, 12,945 hospitalizations and 3,810 deaths.
COVID-19 vaccinations in Ohio
A total of 7,333,521 Ohioans (62.74% of the state's population) have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 6,807,082 Ohioans (58.23%) completed the vaccination process as of May 26. A total of 3,590,715 have received a first booster, and 479,181 have received a second booster.
Of Ohioans 18 and older, 72.76% (6,629,234) have started the vaccination process, and 67.72% (6,170,245) have completed it. A total of 3,476,517 have received a first booster, and 478,871 have received a second booster.
Of Ohioans 12 and older, 70.69% (7,069,104) have started the vaccination process, and 65.75% (6,575,409) have completed it. A total of 3,587,536 have received a first booster, and 479,150 have received a second booster.
Of Ohioans 5 and older, 66.68% (7,333,442) have started the vaccination process, and 61.83% (6,807,052) have completed it. A total of 3,590,714 have received a first booster, and 479,181 have received a second booster.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.