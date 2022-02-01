Ohio has had 2,586,903 total cases of COVID-19, an increase of 6,498 cases from Jan. 31 according to the state's coronavirus dashboard updated Feb. 1.
The state's 21-day average of new COVID-19 cases is 17,144.
Ohio has an average of 1,582 cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks, the ODH reported Jan. 27.
The ODH has changed how it releases COVID-19 deaths in the state after conducting a review of the process. Deaths will be verified by coded death certificate information received from the National Center for Health Statistics, which can take some time to receive, according to a note on the ODH website. Death information is not available daily and is updated twice a week.
Ohio residents account for a total of 33,537 COVID-19 deaths, the ODH reported Feb. 1; the median age of those who have died is 77.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 38.
As of Feb. 1, the total number of tests conducted in Ohio is 21,030,741. The daily percent positivity of confirmed laboratory tests is 20.5%, with a seven-day moving average of 20.8%, according to Jan. 30 data reported by performing labs via ODH's electronic laboratory reporting system.
The ODH reports 107,922 cumulative hospitalizations, and 12,782 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 65.
There are currently 3,968 people hospitalized who have COVID-19 as of Feb. 1 – 768 are in the ICU, 522 are on ventilators.
The ODH reports 2,278,626 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 263,125 of the cases, 12,211 hospitalizations and 3,256 deaths.
A total of 7,169,645 Ohioans (61.34% of the state's population) have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 6,594,524 Ohioans (56.42%) completed the vaccination process as of Feb. 1. A total of 3,263,482 have received additional doses.
Of Ohioans 18 and older, 71.39% (6,504,085) have started the vaccination process, and 66.05% (6,018,221) have completed it. A total of 3,184,376 have received additional doses.
Of Ohioans 12 and older, 69.3% (6,930,005) have started the vaccination process, and 64.04% (6,404,750) have completed it. A total of 3,262,850 have received additional doses.
Of Ohioans 5 and older, 65.19% (7,169,595) have started the vaccination process, and 59.96% (6,594,507) have completed it. A total of 3,263,482 have received additional doses.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.