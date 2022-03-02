Ohio has had 2,656,162 total cases of COVID-19, an increase of 1,171 cases from March 1 according to the state's coronavirus dashboard updated March 2.
The state's 21-day average of new COVID-19 cases is 1,657.
Ohio has an average of 160.7 cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks, the ODH reported Feb. 17.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 38.
As of March 2, the total number of tests conducted in Ohio is 21,674,596. The daily percent positivity of confirmed laboratory tests is 4.2%, with a seven-day moving average of 4.3%, according to Feb. 28 data reported by performing labs via ODH's electronic laboratory reporting system.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 266,590 of the cases, 12,448 hospitalizations and 3,645 deaths.
Summit County accounts for 111,648 of the cases, 8,258 hospitalizations and 1,651 deaths.
COVID-19 deaths in Ohio
The ODH has changed how it releases COVID-19 deaths in the state after conducting a review of the process. Deaths will be verified by coded death certificate information received from the National Center for Health Statistics, which can take some time to receive, according to a note on the ODH website. Death information is not available daily and is updated twice a week.
Ohio residents account for a total of 36,822 COVID-19 deaths, the ODH reported March 1; the median age of those who have died is 76.
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ohio
The ODH reports 112,591 cumulative hospitalizations, and 13,241 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 65.
There are currently 971 people hospitalized who have COVID-19 as of March 1 – 196 are in the ICU, 132 are on ventilators.
The ODH reports 2,587,709 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
COVID-19 vaccinations in Ohio
A total of 7,228,274 Ohioans (61.84% of the state's population) have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 6,684,087 Ohioans (57.18%) completed the vaccination process as of March 2. A total of 3,387,880 have received additional doses.
Of Ohioans 18 and older, 71.86% (6,547,067) have started the vaccination process, and 66.68% (6,075,549) have completed it. A total of 3,293,714 have received additional doses.
Of Ohioans 12 and older, 69.78% (6,978,042) have started the vaccination process, and 64.7% (6,470,678) have completed it. A total of 3,387,032 have received additional doses.
Of Ohioans 5 and older, 65.72% (7,228,214) have started the vaccination process, and 60.77% (6,684,062) have completed it. A total of 3,387,879 have received additional doses.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.