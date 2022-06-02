COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ohio
The Ohio Department of Health on June 2 reported 117,295 cumulative COVID-19 hospitalizations, an increase of 482 from a week prior. A total of 13,630 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus, an increase of 34 from a week prior.
The three-week average of reported hospitalizations is 487. The three-week average of reported ICU admission is 32.
There are currently 753 people hospitalized who have COVID-19 as of June 2 – 89 are in the ICU, 43 are on ventilators.
The median age of those hospitalized is 65.
COVID-19 deaths in Ohio
Ohio residents account for a total of 38,657 COVID-19 deaths, the ODH reported June 2, an increase of 29 deaths from a week prior. The median age of those who have died is 76.
The three-week average of reported deaths is 36.
The ODH has changed how it releases COVID-19 deaths in the state after conducting a review of the process. Deaths will be verified by coded death certificate information received from the National Center for Health Statistics, which can take some time to receive, according to a note on the ODH website.
COVID-19 cases in Ohio
Ohio has reported 17,530 new COVID-19 cases over the last seven days, bringing the state's total number of cases to 2,780,653, according to the state's coronavirus dashboard updated June 2.
Ohio has an average of 275.2 cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks, the ODH reported. The three-week average of reported cases is 18,871.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 38.
The ODH reports 2,685,430 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
COVID-19 in Cuyahoga County
Cuyahoga County accounts for 283,700 of the cases, 13,091 hospitalizations and 3,813 deaths.
Cuyahoga County has been identified as having a “high” community level of COVID-19 based on cases and hospitalizations by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC recommends wearing a mask indoors and on public transportation.
As of June 1, masks are required in all Cuyahoga County government buildings regardless of vaccination status according to an executive order signed by county executive Armond Budish.
COVID-19 vaccinations in Ohio
A total of 7,338,145 Ohioans (62.78% of the state's population) have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 6,812,443 Ohioans (58.28%) completed the vaccination process as of June 2. A total of 3,603,475 have received a first booster, and 516,704 have received a second booster.
Of Ohioans 18 and older, 72.80% (6,632,583) have started the vaccination process, and 67.77% (6,174,259) have completed it. A total of 3,485,215 have received a first booster, and 516,313 have received a second booster.
Of Ohioans 12 and older, 70.72% (7,072,890) have started the vaccination process, and 65.79% (6,579,940) have completed it. A total of 3,597,715 have received a first booster, and 516,664 have received a second booster.
Of Ohioans 5 and older, 66.78% (7,338,065) have started the vaccination process, and 61.94% (6,812,416) have completed it. A total of 3,603,475 have received a first booster, and 516,704 have received a second booster.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.