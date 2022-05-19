COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ohio
The Ohio Department of Health on May 19 reported 116,307 cumulative COVID-19 hospitalizations, an increase of 473 from a week prior. A total of 13,566 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus, an increase of 32 from a week prior.
The three-week average of reported hospitalizations is 374. The three-week average of reported ICU admission is 32.
There are currently 640 people hospitalized who have COVID-19 as of May 19 – 79 are in the ICU, 39 are on ventilators.
The median age of those hospitalized is 65.
COVID-19 deaths in Ohio
Ohio residents account for a total of 38,590 COVID-19 deaths, the ODH reported May 19, an increase of 40 deaths from a week prior. The median age of those who have died is 76.
The three-week average of reported deaths is 54.
The ODH has changed how it releases COVID-19 deaths in the state after conducting a review of the process. Deaths will be verified by coded death certificate information received from the National Center for Health Statistics, which can take some time to receive, according to a note on the ODH website.
COVID-19 cases in Ohio
Ohio has reported 19,536 new COVID-19 cases over the last seven days, bringing the state's total number of cases to 2,734,577, according to the state's coronavirus dashboard updated May 19.
Ohio has an average of 269 cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks, the ODH reported. The three-week average of reported cases is 15,506.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 38.
The ODH reports 2,656,694 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 279,126 of the cases, 12,876 hospitalizations and 3,803 deaths.
COVID-19 vaccinations in Ohio
A total of 7,327,581 Ohioans (62.69% of the state's population) have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 6,799,988 Ohioans (58.17%) completed the vaccination process as of May 19. A total of 3,573,923 have received a first booster, and 422,203 have received a second booster.
Of Ohioans 18 and older, 72.71% (6,624,791) have started the vaccination process, and 67.66% (6,164,785) have completed it. A total of 3,463,042 have received a first booster, and 421,977 have received a second booster.
Of Ohioans 12 and older, 70.64% (7,064,188) have started the vaccination process, and 65.69% (6,569,354) have completed it. A total of 3,572,616 have received a first booster, and 422,196 have received a second booster.
Of Ohioans 5 and older, 66.62% (7,327,505) have started the vaccination process, and 61.83% (6,799,961) have completed it. A total of 3,573,923 have received a first booster, and 422,203 have received a second booster.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.