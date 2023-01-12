COVID-19 cases in Ohio
Ohio reported 10,188 new COVID-19 cases over the last seven days, bringing the state's total number of cases to 3,331,651, according to the state's coronavirus dashboard updated Jan. 12.
Ohio has an average of 177.9 cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks, the Ohio Department of Health reported. The three-week average of reported cases is 12,377.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 39.
The ODH reports 3,250,955 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
COVID-19 in Cuyahoga County
Cuyahoga County accounts for 342,327 of the cases, 15,252 hospitalizations and 4,058 deaths.
Cuyahoga County has been identified as having a “medium” community level of COVID-19 based on cases and hospitalizations by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC recommends staying up to date with COVID-19 vaccines; get tested if you have symptoms; wear a mask if you have symptoms, a positive test or exposure to someone with COVID-19; and wear a mask on public transportation.
As of June 13, an executive order signed by county executive Armond Budish, read in part, "In the event the CDC identifies Cuyahoga County’s community levels as ‘high,’ the county may choose to implement” mask requirements in county buildings."
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ohio
The ODH on Jan. 12 reported 134,839 cumulative COVID-19 hospitalizations, an increase of 646 from a week prior. A total of 14,810 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus, an increase of 49 from a week prior.
The three-week average of reported hospitalizations is 654. The three-week average of reported ICU admission is 43. There are currently 1,058 people hospitalized who have COVID-19 as of Jan. 12 – 160 are in the ICU, 69 are on ventilators.
The median age of those hospitalized is 66.
COVID-19 deaths in Ohio
Ohio residents account for a total of 41,139 COVID-19 deaths, the ODH reported Jan. 12, an increase of 106 deaths from a week prior. The three-week average of reported deaths is 100.
The median age of those who have died is 77.
Mortality data is verified by coded death certificate information the state receives from the National Center for Health Statistics and can take some time to receive, the ODH notes on the state's coronavirus dashboard.
COVID-19 vaccinations in Ohio
A total of 7,556,656 Ohioans (64.65% of the state's population) have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 7,004,336 Ohioans (59.92%) completed the original vaccination process as of Jan. 12. A total of 3,956,907 have received a first booster, and 1,726,514 have received a second booster. A total of 1,690,288 have received the updated bivalent booster.
Of Ohioans 18 and older, 74.12% (6,753,341) have started the vaccination process, and 69.11% (6,296,689) have completed it. A total of 3,738,171 have received a first booster, and 1,684,297 have received a second booster. A total of 1,603,920 have received the updated bivalent booster.
Of Ohioans 12 and older, 72.04% (7,204,965) have started the vaccination process, and 67.13% (6,713,401) have completed it. A total of 3,888,463 have received a first booster, and 1,716,250 have received a second booster. A total of 1,654,012 have received the updated bivalent booster.
Of Ohioans 5 and older, 68.15% (7,495,610) have started the vaccination process, and 63.38% (6,970,492) have completed it. A total of 3,956,310 have received a first booster, and 1,726,492 have received a second booster. A total of 1,688,068 have received the updated bivalent booster.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.