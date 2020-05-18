Ohio residents 60 years old and older can receive a free, daily check-in by telephone to ensure their well-being from COVID-19 from the Ohio Department of Aging. The service is for those living alone.
The automated service, which is available from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, contacts participants each day within a one-hour window selected by them during sign-up. After confirming the caller is OK, it offers to connect the caller with the local area agency on aging for information about services or assistance.
If a participant does not answer after three attempts, a call is placed to an alternate contact, if one is on file. After multiple failed attempts to reach the participant and the alternate contact, a call is placed to the nonemergency services line of the local sheriff’s office.
Eligible Ohio residents can learn more, or sign up at aging.ohio.gov/stayingconnected or by calling 833-632-2428.
“During a time when physical distancing has become necessary, we must create ways to maintain social connectedness,” said ODA Director Ursel McElroy in a news release. “The impact of isolation has been linked to higher risks for serious physical and mental conditions, so I am pleased we can provide these check-ins at a critical time.”
Robert Cornwell, executive director of the Buckeye State Sheriff’s Association said in the release, “Especially during this very challenging time, we encourage older Ohioans to sign up for the Ohio Department of Aging’s Staying Connected phone program. This program will help reduce isolation and support the health and wellbeing of older adults in our state.”