Ohio has had 1,094,742 total cases of COVID-19, the Ohio Department of Health reported May 20.
The number of reported cases increased by 1,208 from May 19, exceeding the state's 21-day average of 1,141.
The ODH has changed how it releases COVID-19 deaths in the state after conducting a review of the process. Deaths will be verified by coded death certificate information received from the National Center for Health Statistics, which can take some time to receive, according to a note on the ODH website. Death information is not available daily and will be updated twice a week moving forward.
Ohio residents account for a total of 19,628 COVID-19 deaths, the ODH reported May 18; the median age of those who has died is 80.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 41.
The total number of tests conducted in Ohio is 12,954,539. The daily percent positivity of confirmed laboratory tests is 2.6%, with a seven-day moving average of 3.3%, according to May 18 data reported by performing labs via ODH's electronic laboratory reporting system.
The ODH reports 58,396 cumulative hospitalizations, and 8,026 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 67.
There are currently 825 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus. Of those currently hospitalized, 232 are in the ICU, and 153 are on ventilators.
The ODH reports 1,051,546 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 113,761 of the cases, 6,884 hospitalizations and 2,139 deaths.
A total of 5,079,175 Ohioans (43.45% of the state's population) have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 4,456,827 Ohioans (38.13%) completed the vaccination process as of May 20.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.