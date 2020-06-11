Anyone in the state of Ohio who wants a test for COVID-19 can now have a test, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said June 11.

"We still are working to expand our capacity, but we are making progress," DeWine said during a press conference on the coronavirus and the state's response.

The state had been prioritizing who would get a test, focusing on individuals with symptoms who were hospitalized or health care workers; individuals with symptoms who were in long-term care or congregate living facilities, first responders or critical infrastructure workers, age 65 and older, living with underlying conditions; individuals and staff without symptoms who are in long-term care or congregate living facilities with an outbreak; and other individuals with symptoms, and individuals with mild symptoms in areas with high COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Now, everyone in Ohio can be tested, regardless of if they have been showing symptoms, DeWine said.

Ohioans can find testing locations at coronavirus.ohio.gov, and more retail testing locations will be added. The testing site map also includes information on community health centers where those without a primary care provider can get information about testing.

"Testing is a very important weapon in our arsenal, and we continue to wage war against a very real enemy," DeWine said.

Pop-up testing will be offered across the state, beginning June 12 with six locations in Columbus. The locations were selected to serve those living in underserved efforts, but anyone can go for a test, DeWine said.

More pop-up locations will be added throughout the state in the coming days, he said.

COVID-19 is everywhere among us, Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton said, and we can't always tell where someone got it.

The virus is not going away because of the summer or the heat, but because people are out and about and not indoors in confined spaces, Acton said.

We all need to follow best practices to slow the spread, "but even when we take the best precautions, it's a highly infectious disease, and we will see cases. Do not be surprised. But that's why all of us have to do everything we can to learn to live with this virus," Acton said.

During the press conference, DeWine announced that Acton would be resigning from her role as ODH director. Lance Himes, who served as a past ODH interim director, will again assume the duties of interim director.

Ohio has 40,004 total cases of COVID-19 and 2,490 total deaths, the ODH reported June 11.

The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 509,699.

The ODH reports 6,753 individuals have been hospitalized, and 1,732 have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus.

The individuals who have tested positive range in age from less than 1 year old to 109 years old, with a median age of 49.

Cuyahoga County accounts for 5,057 of the cases, 1,253 hospitalizations and 303 deaths.

If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.