Ohio is expected to receive more than 420,000 COVID-19 vaccine by Dec. 25, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced during a Dec. 15 press briefing.
The first shipment Ohio will receive from Moderna, which is expected to come next week, will have 201,900 doses of its COVID-19 vaccine.
The state received 98,475 doses from Pfizer and is planning on another 123,000 more doses next week.
“While supplies are limited right now, we have been told that we will continue to get vaccines throughout the rest of the month,” DeWine said.
During the first week of 2021, the state should receive an additional 148,000 vaccines from Pfizer and an additional 89,0000 from Moderna.
MetroHealth Medical Center, Cleveland Clinic and three other hospitals received their first shipments of the vaccine to be given to health care workers most at risk, as part of phase one of the state’s vaccination plan.
Local health departments who have registered as providers will begin receiving vaccines next week. They will also be receiving additional guidance from the state on individuals they should prioritize in phase one.
The health departments will be coordinating the vaccination of congregate care resident and staff who are not enrolled in the federal long-term care pharmacy programs or are not registered as providers themselves.
Health departments are being asked to prioritize vaccinating other health care providers who are not being vaccinated by hospitals and health systems and not enrolled as a provider themselves.
Ohioans are still being hospitalized at record numbers, the governor said.
In the past 24 hours, 614 people have been hospitalized, which is the second-highest amount since the start of the pandemic.
There have been more patients just in the intensive care unit, DeWine said, than the state had for all COVID-19 hospitalized patients during the peak last summer.
While the shipments of vaccinations is a reason to be “optimistic,” DeWine said Ohioans must work to slow the spread until enough people can be vaccinated to prevent overwhelming the hospitals.
Ohio has had 579,257 total cases of COVID-19 and 7,654 total deaths, the Ohio Department of Health reported Dec. 15.
The number of reported cases increased by 8,755 from Dec. 14.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 43.
The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 6,952,631. The daily percent positivity is 15.3%, with a seven-day moving average of 15.2%, according to data from Dec. 12. The positivity rate seven-day moving average has been decreasing after reaching 16.1% on Dec. 6 and 7.
The number of reported deaths in Ohio increased by 103 from Dec. 14. The median age of those who have died is 80.
The ODH reports 32,878 cumulative hospitalizations, and 5,283 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 67.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours is 614, with 74 ICU admissions.
The ODH reports 404,810 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 58,055 of the cases, 4,020 hospitalizations and 831 deaths.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.