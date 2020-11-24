Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said Ohio could receive its first batch of COVID-19 vaccines around Dec. 15.
The first batch will come from Pfizer, assuming it gets approved when it is scheduled to be, the governor said. A week later, the Moderna vaccine is expected to be delivered to Ohio.
The vaccine is given in two doses. The second dose would come three to four weeks after the first.
DeWine said he does not know the exact number of doses the state will receive but once it starts coming, it will be a "continuous flow.”
The vaccine will first be administered to those who have the greatest risk such as first responders, healthcare workers and anyone who is in direct contact with COVID-19 patients, whether inside or outside of the hospital. Those who care for others in congregant care settings and those who live in those settings will also be among the first to receive the vaccine, DeWine said.
"I was on the phone yesterday along with other governors and the White House, and the people who are organizing the vaccine, and it looks like around December 15 we will get our first batch," DeWine said during a Nov. 24 press conference.
Stephanie Marshall, a respiratory therapist at Columbus' Grant Medical Center, was diagnosed with coronavirus at the beginning of November and hospitalized twice because of the virus. Marshall, 37, said other than having underlying asthma, she is a healthy woman with two children.
“It’s really hard to be a COVID patient,” she said. “I’ve been on both sides.”
While in the hospital, she had to stay isolated from her family, which she said took a toll on her mentally.
“It’s hard to sit in the room and the only people who see are in full (personal protective equipment),” she said.
She has since returned home but needs to stay on oxygen.
"I'm in the 'long-hauler' crowd, and it has been difficult," she said. "I just want people to know that it doesn't matter who you are, this virus doesn't discriminate."
Ohio has had 371,908 total cases of COVID-19 and 6,118 total deaths, the Ohio Department of Health reported Nov. 24. The data is incomplete as thousands of reports are pending review.
An increase in antigen tests as a result of the surge of COVID-19 cases has caused Ohio to fall behind on confirming results, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said Nov. 19.
The number of reported cases increased by 8,604 from Nov. 23, though the data is incomplete.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 109 years old; the median age is 42.
The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 5,783,688. The new daily percent positive cases 13.6%, with a seven-day moving average of positive cases of 13.5%, according to data from Nov. 22.
The ODH reported 98 new deaths Nov. 24, though the data is incomplete. The median age of those who have died is 80.
The ODH reports 25,069 cumulative hospitalizations, and 4,483 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus, though the data is incomplete. The median age of those hospitalized is 66.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours is 364, though the data is incomplete. There are currently 4,498 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus.
The ODH reports 236,618 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 36,047 of the cases, 3,153 hospitalizations and 741 deaths, though the data is incomplete.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.