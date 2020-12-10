The Ohio Department of Health has extended the statewide curfew until Jan. 2, 2021.
The curfew will not apply to those going to or from work, those who have an emergency or those who need medical care. The curfew is not intended to stop anyone from getting groceries or going to a pharmacy. Picking up carry-out or a drive-thru meal and ordering for delivery will be permitted but serving food and drink in person must cease at 10 p.m.
ODH will issue a variance to the curfew for the Columbus Crew MLS championship game; Monday night football games between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens, and the Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers; and the anticipation of the UC conference championship football game.
The start of the games are dictated by national television contracts and would not be finished until after the 10 p.m. curfew. Spectators will be expected to wear masks and stay socially distant.
"We believe the curfew, along with mask-wearing, have had an impact, and the next 21 days are extremely critical," Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said. "We must all do everything we can to slow down the virus."
DeWine announced the extension of the 10 p.m. curfew during a Dec. 10 press conference. The 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew took effect Nov. 19.
The governor warned the state is in a “crucial period of time” in the fight against coronavirus and pleaded with residents to avoid a “holiday tsunami” of cases.
“We’re heading into the biggest holiday season of the year, so much bigger than Thanksgiving,” DeWine said during a Dec. 10 press conference. “We’re doing this while riding the biggest wave of COVID-19 that we’ve had so far. … We cannot afford to overwhelm our hospitals.”
He urged Ohioans to take personal responsibility for the next 21 days to keep the pandemic from spreading.
To help slow the spread of the virus, the Ohio Department of Health issued a Stay Safe Ohio protocol for residents to follow.
The steps of the protocol are:
- Stay home.
- Wear your mask.
- Keep interactions short and stay apart.
- Wash your hands.
- Work from home.
- Celebrate safe. Celebrate small.
- Don’t eat or drink with anyone outside of your household.
- Limit travel.
- Keep weddings and funerals safe.
- Enjoy safe holiday activities.
Medina, Portage, Richland, Star and Summit counties are at the “purple” level 4, the highest level on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System indicating severe exposure and spread.
Cuyahoga County remains at “red” level 3 with high incidence. Level 3 indicates very high exposure and spread.
Ohio has had 531,850 total cases of COVID-19 and 7,298 total deaths, the Ohio Department of Health reported Dec. 10.
The number of reported cases increased by 11,738 from Dec. 9.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 109 years old; the median age is 42.
The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 6,663,942. The daily percent positivity is 14.4%, with a seven-day moving average of 15.8%, according to data from Dec. 8.
The number of reported deaths in Ohio increased by 111 from Dec. 9. The median age of those who have died is 80.
The ODH reports 31,142 cumulative hospitalizations, and 5,090 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 67.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours is 452, with 31 ICU admissions. There are currently 5,110 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus – 1,193 are in the ICU, and 760 are on ventilators.
The ODH reports 361,308 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 52,712 of the cases, 3,770 hospitalizations and 802 deaths.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.