Ohio Family Network and Milestones Autism Resources present Growing Family Resilience workshop series, a three-part virtual series in September. The next sessions will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 13 and Sept. 23.
The series is for families struggling with the issues the COVID-19 pandemic has presented to families with intellectual disabilities and developmental disabilities, not just autism spectrum disorder, according to a news release.
Presenters will be Sarah Buffie of Soul Bird Consulting and Claudia Lopez of Profluence.
To register, visit bit.ly/3m2kVBM.
For more information, contact Belinda Saldana at bsaldana@milestones.org.