The Ohio chapter of the Friends of the Israel Defense Forces will host its annual gathering, “75 Years of Courage,” at 4:30 p.m. Sept. 10 at the Beechmont Country Club at 29600 Chagrin Blvd. in Orange.
The event is in honor of the IDF soldiers, as well as past chapter leadership, including Beverly and Richard Uria, Ida and Irwin Haber, the Friedman families, the Weiss family, Shelley Roth, Yael Cohen, and the Krasney, Berman and Feuer families for their support in building the Ohio chapter.
Attendees are asked to dress in cocktail attire, and dietary laws will be observed.
Tickets are $200. To purchase tickets, visit rb.gy/i4tv7.