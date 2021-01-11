Gov. Mike DeWine declared Jan. 11 that all United States and Ohio flags at public buildings and grounds in the state be flown at half-staff until sunset on Jan. 13, in honor of the two United States Capitol police officers who died after the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol Building.
The order to fly the flags at half-staff was made by President Donald Trump Jan. 10.
United States Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick died Jan. 7 from injuries sustained while responding to the pro-Trump riot supporting the president’s false claims disputing the results of the 2020 presidential election. Sicknick joined the USCP in July 2008, where he most recently served in the department’s first responder unit, according to the USCP’s website. Sicknick’s death is being investigated by the Metropolitan Police Department’s homicide branch, the USCP and its federal partners.
United States Capitol Police Officer Howard Liebengood died by suicide Jan. 9, days after responding to the riot, media outlets reported. Liebengood, 51, joined the USCP in April 2005, where he worked for the Senate Division, according to the Washington Post.
In his proclamation made Jan. 11, DeWine said the lowering of the flags also honors all Capitol Police officers and law enforcement across the country.