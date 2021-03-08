Gov. Mike DeWine declared that all United States and Ohio flags at public buildings and grounds in the state be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on March 9, in recognition of the one-year anniversary of the first recorded COVID-19 case in Ohio.
DeWine spoke on the anniversary during a March 8 news conference.
"As we reflect on the lives of our fellow Ohioans that COVID has taken, and how the pandemic has challenged us, how the pandemic has changed us, I want to announce that I'm going to issue a proclamation tomorrow that marks March 9 as a date of remembrance in Ohio," DeWine said. "We will be lowering the flags across the state of Ohio to honor the lives of those who have been lost and to honor all those who have been part of this battle and who have worked so very, very hard to save lives."
Additionally, DeWine said, they will start planning a memorial grove in one of the state parks to honor the memory of all of those who have died.
On March 9, 2020, DeWine declared a state of emergency after three Ohioans tested positive for the coronavirus.
On. March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization officially declared COVID-19 a pandemic.