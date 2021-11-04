Ohio’s reported hate crimes increased by 55% in 2020 from 2019 – from 346 to 538 – after the FBI revised its data based on a glitch, James Pasch, regional director of the Anti-Defamation League, told the Cleveland Jewish News Oct. 29.
In Ohio, there were across-the-board crime increases targeting specific groups, with reported antisemitic hate crimes rising from three in 2019 to nine in 2020, Pasch said.
The FBI revised its 2020 hate crime report of both national and Ohio data for 2020 based on a technical issue with data submission in the Ohio data. That glitch threw off the results nationally for hate crime reporting, according to an Oct. 25 FBI news release.
“As I have said time and time again, when one individual is targeted by a hate crime (it) negatively impacts the entire community, resulting in marginalized groups rightfully feeling vulnerable and under siege,” Pasch said.
Pasch called Ohio’s data “deeply alarming,” noting “a dramatic increase” marking the most reported hate crimes in two decades.
In addition, Pasch contrasted Ohio’s 55% rise in reported hate crimes with a 6% increase in reported hate crimes nationally.
According to the FBI, law enforcement agencies for 2020 submitted incident reports involving 8,263 criminal incidents and 11,129 related offenses, categorized as motivated by bias toward race, ethnicity, ancestry, religion, sexual orientation, disability, gender and gender identity.
“2020 nationally also represented the highest total of reported hate crimes in 12 years, despite the number of law enforcement agencies providing data to the FBI declining for the third straight year,” he said.
Nationally, Pasch said, “reported hate crimes targeting the Jewish community made up nearly 60% of all religion-based hate crimes.”
Paralleling that, the ADL has tracked a rising number of antisemitic incidents in the same time period, including vandalism, harassment and assaults, “some of which are categorized as hate crimes and some of which are not,” Pasch said.
Nationally 15,136 law enforcement agencies reported information to the FBI in 2020, 452 fewer than in the prior year, he said.
“And the majority of the agencies who did participate – this is nationally – reported zero hate crimes, so we know we’re not getting a full picture,” Pasch said.
He specifically commented on Ohio hate crimes targeting Black residents.
“Where we really see an alarming increase is we had a spike of 71 to 121 from 2019 to 2020 ... in anti-Black hate crimes across the state of Ohio – a 70% increase,” Pasch said. “So, 121 of the 538 total reported hate crimes were … targeting the Black community. That rise is beyond acceptable. One hate crime is one hate crime too many.
“And behind each one of those 121 incidents are people, our fellow neighbors, fathers and mothers, brothers and sisters, aunts and uncles. And we have to band arms community by community and figure out how to fight back against hate crimes together. There’s no place in Ohio for this growing tide,” Pasch said.
Pasch said hate crimes are generally defined as “a criminal act against a person or property in which the perpetrator chooses the victim because of the victim’s real or perceived race, religion, national origin, ethnicity, sexual orientation, disability or gender. Some state-level statutory definitions in the United States may include additional (or fewer) categories. Hate crime and hate speech are not synonymous and most hate speech is not hate crime.”
The following material is directly quoted from the FBI’s Oct. 25 news release about hate crimes nationally in 2020:
• There were 8,052 single-bias incidents involving 11,126 victims. Of those 61.8% of victims were targeted because of the offenders’ race/ethnicity/ancestry bias, 20.0% were victimized because of the offenders’ sexual-orientation bias, 13.3% were targeted because of the offenders’ religious bias, 2.7% were targeted because of the offenders’ gender identity bias, 1.4% were victimized because of the offenders’ disability bias, and 0.7% were victimized because of the offenders’ gender bias.
• There were 211 multiple-bias hate crime incidents that involved 346 victims.
• Of the 7,750 hate crime offenses classified as crimes against persons in 2020, 53.1% were for intimidation, 27.9% were for simple assault, and 17.9% were for aggravated assault. Twenty-two murders and 21 rapes were reported as hate crimes. The remaining 32 hate crime offenses were reported in the category of other.
• Of the 3,147 hate crime offenses classified as crimes against property, most (74.1%) were acts of destruction/damage/vandalism. Robbery, burglary, larceny-theft, motor vehicle theft, arson and other offenses accounted for the remaining 25.9% of crimes against property.
• 232 additional offenses were classified as crimes against society. This crime category represents society’s prohibition against engaging in certain types of activity such as gambling, prostitution and drug violations. These are typically victimless crimes in which property is not the object.
In 2020, most hate crime incidents (28.9%) occurred in or near residences/homes. Nearly 20% (19.9%) occurred on highways/roads/alleys/streets/sidewalks, 6.5% happened at parking/drop lots/garages, 4.2% occurred at schools/colleges, 3.6% occurred at parks/playgrounds, and 3.4% took place in churches/synagogues/temples/mosques. The location was reported as other/unknown for 8.6% of hate crime incidents. The remaining 24.8% of hate crime incidents took place at other or multiple locations.