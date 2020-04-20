Coronavirus graphic

The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

 CDC illustration

The Ohio Department of Health on April 20 removed the list of long-term care facilities’ total COVID-19 cases accessible on its website.

The list, originally posted April 16, was removed due to “inconsistent reporting causing errors in that data,” according to a tweet from Gov. Mike DeWine. 

As previously reported by the Cleveland Jewish News, Menorah Park’s CEO Jim Newbrough claimed its number displayed on ODH’s list was inflated.

DeWine announced long-term care facilities’ COVID-19 case totals will be reported at 2 p.m. each Wednesday. ODH will also break down long-term care facilities’ cases by residents and staff.

Aggregate death data by county will also be reported starting next week.  

How do you feel about this article?

Choose from the options below.

0
0
0
0
2

Tags

Recommended for you