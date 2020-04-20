The Ohio Department of Health on April 20 removed the list of long-term care facilities’ total COVID-19 cases accessible on its website.
The list, originally posted April 16, was removed due to “inconsistent reporting causing errors in that data,” according to a tweet from Gov. Mike DeWine.
As previously reported by the Cleveland Jewish News, Menorah Park’s CEO Jim Newbrough claimed its number displayed on ODH’s list was inflated.
DeWine announced long-term care facilities’ COVID-19 case totals will be reported at 2 p.m. each Wednesday. ODH will also break down long-term care facilities’ cases by residents and staff.
Aggregate death data by county will also be reported starting next week.