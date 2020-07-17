Ohio saw its largest daily increase in reported COVID-19 cases on July 17, when the Ohio Department of Health reported 1,679 new cases. The state now has a total of 72,280 cases.

The previous daily record of new reported cases was 1,525, on July 10.

The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 1,112,019. The daily percent positive is 5.8%, with a seven-day moving average of 6.3%, according to data from July 15.

The individuals who have tested positive range in age from less than 1 year old to 109 years old, with a median age of 43.

The ODH reported nine new deaths on July 17, for a total of 3,112. The median age of those who have died is 80.

The ODH reports 9,445 individuals have been hospitalized, and 2,305 have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus.

The ODH reports 49,302 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.

Cuyahoga County accounts for 10,215 of the cases, 1,892 hospitalizations and 407 deaths.

If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.