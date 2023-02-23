As the new year began, so too did legalized sports betting in Ohio with the roll out of sportsbooks and self-service gaming kiosks available at various venues and retail sites thorughout Northeast Ohio and the state.
After a 2018 U.S. Supreme Court decision struck down a federal ban on states legalizing sports wagering, Gov. Mike DeWine signed legislation at the end of 2021 to allow sports gambling starting Jan. 1, 2023, joining more than 30 other states where fans can bet on sports, according to The Associated Press.
The legislation created three types of licenses overseen by the Ohio Casino Control Commission to govern mobile wagering on a phone app; gambling in sportsbooks run by casinos, racinos and professional sports teams; and bars, restaurants and other retail sites with self-service gaming kiosks. The Legislative Service Commission has estimated that sports betting will eventually become a multibillion dollar industry in Ohio, the AP reported.
While sports gaming apps will allow adults age 21 and older to place bets just about anywhere, at anytime in the state, companies such as Caesars Entertainment, Inc. and BetMGM have also opened retail sportsbooks to allow bettors to place wagers at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in downtown Cleveland, Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs in Columbus, MGM Northfield Park in Northfield and the Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati.
In partnership with Caesars Entertainment, the home of the NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers accepted its first legal sports wagers Jan. 1 at its new 10,355 square-foot sportsbook with wall-to-wall flatscreen televisions, five betting windows and 15 self-service betting kiosks. It also has an extensive food and beverage menu, and an elevated lounge-like atmosphere across two stories, according to a news release.
A Jan. 2 ceremonial grand opening marked the first time the sportsbook was operational during a Cavs home game. The event featured remarks from Caesars and Cavs representatives, appearances by Cavs Legends, a ceremonial first bet by Cavs United member Brent Dohner, and a combined donation of $40,000 from Caesars Sportsbook and the Cavaliers to Seeds of Literacy, a nonprofit organization that provides free GED and HiSET preparation and basic education to adults in the Cleveland area.
“The launch of legalized sports betting in Ohio and the grand opening of Caesars Sportsbook at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse is a historic moment for our franchise, Northeast Ohio and the entire state,” Nic Barlage, CEO of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse and Rock Entertainment Group, said in the release. “It is with great pride and responsibility that we open the first sportsbook in a sports venue in Ohio. Located within the heart and fabric of downtown Cleveland and connected to the over 200 events that the FieldHouse hosts each year, this sportsbook will be an asset and amenity for our community, and we’re excited to bring it to life alongside our great partners in Caesars.”
The sportsbook at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse is one of two Caesar Sportsbook locations in Ohio with another at Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs in Columbus, which has betting windows and self-service betting kiosks. The Caesar Sportsbook app also launched to place bets and access tools to encourage responsible play, including deposit limits, spending limits, daily time limits and cool-off time limits, according to a Jan. 1 news release.
“Caesars Sportsbook is ready to offer a top-of-the-line sports betting experience to Ohioans,” Eric Hession, president of Caesars Digital, said in the release. “This launch builds on our legacy in Ohio of treating customers like royalty. We look forward to providing an added level of excitement to the sports entertainment experience, whether they use our mobile app or visit one of our new retail sportsbooks in Columbus or Cleveland.”
BetMGM launched its mobile and retail sports betting operations Jan. 1 in Ohio with the BetMGM mobile app and sportbooks at MGM Northfield Park and the Great American Ball Park. The sportsbook at the Northfield racino features an LED video wall, five betting windows and 14 kiosks, according to a news release.
Just after midnight on Jan. 1, Northfield Park accepted its first sports bet, placed by Matt Lewis for the Cleveland Browns, said Josh Lewis, director of advertising at Northfield Park, in an email to the Cleveland Jewish News.
“Sports betting has been a fantastic addition to MGM Northfield Park,” Lewis wrote Jan. 24. “With the opening of this historic venue, we welcome the opportunity to serve our new sports betting customers. As of now, the sportsbook has remained steady and the racino gaming floor remains steady as well.”
With March Madness quickly approaching for the 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, he said the racino is hopeful that people will continue to come to bet responsibly.
“We’re optimistic that the citizens of the state of Ohio are looking forward to placing bets on all of the big upcoming games and will do so responsibly,” Lewis wrote. “Thankfully, we have an extremely knowledgeable team at the BetMGM Sportsbook who are used to high volumes and are happy to take the time to walk all of our guests through placing their bets.”
To help provide responsible gambling education, BetMGM has resources such as GameSense integrated within its mobile and desktop platforms to help customers play responsibly, the release said. The BetMGM app features a user-friendly platform allowing Ohio sports fans to customize pre-game, live in-play, futures and parlay wagers. Integrated with MGM Rewards, users can redeem their gameplay for experiences at MGM Resorts properties nationwide, including MGM Northfield Park, MGM Grand Detroit, and MGM Grand Bellagio and ARIA, both in Las Vegas, according to the release.
At the Great American Ball Park, home of the Cincinnati Reds baseball team, BetMGM’s 6,244 square-foot sportsbook features 15 betting kiosks and three betting windows.
“Ohio is home to thousands of passionate sports fans, who now have the opportunity to enjoy first-hand the excitement and benefits of wagering with BetMGM,” BetMGM CEO Adam Greenblatt said in the release.
As the roll-out of sports betting in Ohio continues, many bars, restaurants and retail spaces will begin to offer bets placed within kiosks, with a list of over 700 locations listed on the Ohio Lottery Commission’s website.