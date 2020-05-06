The Ohio House voted 58-37 to pass Senate Bill 1, a bill that will restrict the authority of Dr. Amy Acton, the director of the Ohio Department of Health.
Specifically, the bill limits her ability to place orders of longer than 14 days and will require review by the Joint Committee on Agency Rule Review, a 10-person body that consists of five members of the Ohio Senate and five members of the Ohio House.
The members of JCARR, as it is known, include Sen. Andrew O. Brenner, R-Powell, whose wife, Sara Marie Brenner, compared Acton’s orders to those under Nazi Germany.
JCARR is chaired by Sen. Theresa Gavarone, R-Bowling Green. Locally, Sen. Sandra R. Williams, D-Cleveland, also serves on JCARR.
Reps. Dave Greenspan, R-Westlake, Dave Leland, D-Columbus, and Casey Weinstein, D-Hudson, Ohio’s three Jewish legislators, voted against the bill.
The bill needs Senate approval as well.
Weinstein said he is uncertain whether the Senate will take up the bill because Senate President Larry Obhof has said, "on record as saying he does not think this should be our focus right."
He also said the House does not have the votes to override a probable veto from Gov. Mike DeWine.
"It seems likely that since he's a strong supporter of Dr. Acton that he would vote to veto that," Weinstein said.