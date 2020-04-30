Israelis and people from around the world celebrated Israel’s 72nd anniversary in a two-day virtual celebration that started April 29 and was scheduled to continue April 30.
People from Israel and around the world sent their greetings and well wishes to the country in video clips, as film stars and musical artists shared in the celebration.
The Worldwide Celebration of Israel’s Independence Day was co-hosted by Eric Fingerhut, president and CEO of Jewish Federations of North American in Washington, D.C., and Israeli film actress Shira Haas in Tel Aviv. The hour-long segment featured a reggae mash-up by Matisyahu, who was joined by singers from around the world.
“Anybody who’s been to Israel on Yom Ha’atzmaut knows how we Israelis like to celebrate, but of course this year we have to stay home,” Haas said. “This event is a bright spot for Jews everywhere at this difficult time. I’m very proud to be part of the Jewish family that extends around the world.”
Fingerhut, a former Cleveland and Columbus resident, opened with a reference to COVID-19.
“In our Jewish community, in every corner of the world, people are struggling,” Fingerhut said. “Our hearts and our prayers are with those who are ill and those who have lost loved ones. May the memories of all those lost in the COVID-19 pandemic be a blessing to their families, the Jewish people and the world. …
While we’re all in our separate homes, we are also all together. we are am echad, one people, and lev echad with one heart. Let’s rejoice together. Let’s laugh together. And let’s remember together as we celebrate Israel at 72 years young.”
Israeli singer Rita sang alone and later joined Broadway actress Casey Levy to sing “Hatikvah” to close the celebration, with members of the Israel Philharmonic accompanying the singers.
Isaac Herzog, chairman of the executive of the Jewish Agency in Jerusalem, showed slides of key places in Israel and told familial and historical stories about their significance in the state of Israel.
He closed his piece with a recording of Prime Minister David Ben-Gurion, who spoke about his hopes for Israel’s future.
“Sababa” cookbook author Adena Sussman demonstrated how to make falafel with Shachar Pinsky, Israel fellow to Towson University Hillel in Towson, Md.
The Brothers Platt sang a harmonic setting of “Ahavat Olam” from the traditional evening service.
The program showcased some of Israel’s achievements, including its work on COVID-19, including an open-source design for ventilators, potential treatments, and a cream that can be applied to the hands instead of gloves.
American film star Josh Malina introduced that segment with a bit of Borsht Belt-style humor. Referring to Israel’s age of 72, he said, “If you ask me, you don’t look a day over 70.”
Israeli President Reuven Rivlin offered closing remarks.
“While this year’s celebration may be different, no barriers can keep us from celebrating the miracle of the Jewish and democratic State of Israel,” he said. “This is not the first time that we are celebrating Yom Ha’atzmaut in a time of great challenges. Again and again, we have faced great dangers and threats, but our people’s determination and solidarity allowed us to overcome every challenge and the state of Israel grew into a strong democracy. This same determination and solidarity will allow us to overcome the great challenges of corona as well.”
The Jewish Federation of Cleveland’s celebration continued into the night and on April 30 with virtual dance parties and dance performances.