Ohio leaders and Jewish groups are speaking out against anti-Semitism after photographs from an April 18 stay-at-home order protest outside the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus showed a man holding an anti-Semitic sign.
State Rep. Casey Weinstein, D-Hudson, posted one of the images and spoke out against it on Twitter, while another photo showed a protester holding the same sign out the window of a minivan.
The sign showed a rat depicted with a Star of David and yarmulke, and read “the real plague.”
Weinstein wrote on Twitter, “I served in the military to defend their right to sling this #Antisemitism and hatred. And for MY RIGHT to call it out for what it is and stand strong against it. #notonmywatch.”
The Anti-Defamation League Cleveland Region wrote on Twitter the sign comes in a long history of prejudice in the form of blaming Jews for plagues, this time for COVID-19.
“Anti-Semitism has no place in our society and we will continue to call it out in all its forms,” the group wrote on Twitter.
The Jewish Community Relations Committee of JewishColumbus said on Facebook, “Thank you Rep. Casey Weinstein for forcefully speaking out against this disgusting display of anti-Semitism during yesterday’s protests at the Ohio Statehouse. Too often Jews have been used as scapegoats to spread false conspiracies. We will not allow that to happen again. Hate has no place here in Ohio or anywhere.”
Rabbi Areyah Kaltmann of Chabad Columbus in New Albany also released a statement, reflecting that the incident occurred just before Yom Hashoah, Israel’s Holocaust Remembrance Day. His father’s parents died in the Holocaust.
“As we start Yom Hashoah, Holocaust Remembrance Day, I grieve not only for my grandparents and 6 million murdered Jews, but also for those in our society who think the Holocaust has no relevance today,” Kaltmann said in the statement. “The image of a protester carrying an anti-Semitic placard at a rally in front of the Statehouse yesterday is ugly, grotesque proof that we still have lessons to learn from the unreasoned hatred of the Holocaust.
We live in an unprecedented time when the world can and must band together. We’re fighting a war unlike any other the world has known. Nations at war band together within themselves to fight: “us” vs. “them.” Today there is no “us” and no “them.” For the first time, the entire world shares an unseen enemy, COVID-19, that has attacked us all. No one deserves to feel suffering and pain. This is a time to work together and help each other.”
