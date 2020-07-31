The Ohio Liquor Control Commission unanimously approved Gov. Mike DeWine’s request to implement a curfew on the sale of liquor at bars and restaurants starting at 10 p.m. nightly July 31.
The commission met in an emergency meeting the morning of July 31, on the measure aimed at curbing COVID-19 outbreaks throughout the state. DeWine said he intends to sign the executive order to go into effect the evening of July 31.
Any alcoholic drink purchased before 10 p.m. must be consumed by 11 p.m. The rule will be applied to any business with a liquor license.
“We do not want to shut down Ohio bars and restaurants, but we do have to take some action and see what kind of results we get from this action,” DeWine said at his July 30 news conference.
This is a developing story.