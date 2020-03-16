Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Secretary of State Frank LaRose said March 16 they will sue to extend voting until June 2. It will be up to a judge to decide if the election will be postponed.
"We cannot conduct this election tomorrow ... and conform to these guidelines (from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)," DeWine said during a press conference. The CDC recommended March 15 that for the next eight weeks, organizers should cancel or postpone in-person events for 50 people or more throughout the United States to slow the spread of COVID-19.
DeWine said the state should not force Ohioans over the age of 60 and those with certain health conditions to make a choice between their health and exercising their rights as American citizens.
Anyone who is concerned about their health would have ample time to vote by mail, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said.
All votes already submitted will count.
DeWine also announced the following businesses would be ordered to close at the end of business March 16:
- fitness centers and gyms
- bowling alleys
- public recreation centers
- movie theaters
- indoor waterparks
- indoor trampoline parks
Husted said essential businesses – such as grocery stores and banks – would remain open. The steps the state is taking are to limit the non-essentials so that we still have the essentials, Husted said.
Husted said employers should take care of their skilled employees now because they will be needed when the threat of the virus is gone and the economy rebounds.
Ohio now has 50 confirmed COVID-19 cases in 12 counties, the Ohio Department of Health reported March 16. That's an increase of 13 confirmed cases since March 15.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age from 14 to 86, said Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton.
The state has had 14 hospitalizations due to the coronavirus.
Number of cases by county:
- Belmont 2
- Butler 6
- Cuyahoga 24
- Franklin 3
- Geauga 1
- Lorain 3
- Lucas 1
- Medina 2
- Stark 3
- Summit 2
- Trumbull 2
- Tuscarawas 1
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.