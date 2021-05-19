Damon M. Joseph, whose alias is Abdullah Ali Yusuf, 23, of Holland, Ohio, pleaded guilty May 18 to attempting to provide material support to the Islamic State group and attempting to commit a hate crime for planning an attack on two synagogues in the Toledo area.
Joseph’s Jan. 29, 2019 indictment was the first across the country alleging both national security violations and hate crime offenses.
His plea arrangement was made on the final day pleadings were due in his case, dating to his Dec. 7, 2018 arrest which took place after he accepted firearms from an undercover FBI agent following weeks of contact online and in person.
Days after his arrest, 400 people packed Temple Shomer Emunim in Sylvania Township to hear about the plot. Two of Toledo’s synagogues share a campus with the Jewish Federation of Greater Toledo and the merged Jewish Community Center and YMCA.
Sentencing is set for Sept. 14 in front of Judge Jack Zouhary in U.S. District Court in Toledo. The maximum sentence is life in prison for the two counts for which Joseph pleaded guilty. Joseph pleaded not guilty to a third count, possession of firearms in furtherance of a crime of violence.
The written plea agreement, referred to in the minutes of the proceedings of Joseph’s May 18 court appearance, was not made public.
Joseph was represented by lawyers Neil McElroy and Peter G. Rost, both of Toledo.
Rost told the Cleveland Jewish News the plea arrangement discussed in court would sentence Joseph to 20 years in prison.
“However, the judge accepted that plea on a contingency, waiting to see what the presentence report reveals about the background of the case. The court reserved the right to, in the end, not accept the plea,” Rost said May 19, adding the case would then proceed to trial.
He said a presentence report in federal court is “quite thorough” and takes weeks or months to prepare and includes a detailed investigation, presented to both the prosecution and defense for comment prior to presentation to the judge.
“Damon Joseph was inspired by ISIS’ call to violence and hate,” Assistant Attorney General John C. Demers for the Justice Department’s National Security Division said in a news release announcing the plea arrangement. “He planned to target innocents at a Toledo-area synagogue based on their religion and hoping that it would lead to the deaths of many and spread fear. His actions would have been an assault on the liberties and respect for humanity we hold so dear. We will continue to make every effort to prevent such attacks from occurring. I commend the agents, analysts and prosecutors who identified the threat posed by this defendant and took action to protect the public from his plans.”
“The defendant’s attempt to cause significant harm to members of the Toledo, Ohio Jewish community constitutes both a federal hate crime and an act of domestic terrorism,” Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Pamela S. Karlan of the Justice Department’s civil rights division said in the release. “The Department of Justice’s civil rights division will continue to vigorously investigate and prosecute individuals who use violence to attack our religious communities.”
Acting Assistant Director Patrick Reddan, Jr. of the FBI’s counterterrorism division discussed the “continued threat of violence to our communities posed by ISIS-inspired terrorists – in this case, at a place of worship.”
“With today’s plea, we will be one step closer to seeing justice served,” he said in the release. “I’m grateful for our partnerships with faith-based communities and with our law enforcement partners on the JTTF for their work on this case, which ultimately prevented this plot from becoming a tragedy.”
Acting U.S. Attorney Bridget M. Brennan for the Northern District of Ohio called the crime heinous.
“Today, Damon Joseph pleaded guilty for attempting to support ISIS through violent attacks on Jewish congregants while they worshipped,” Brennan said in the release. “It is difficult to conceive of a more heinous plot, let alone reconcile that this plot involved violating our country’s solemn obligation to protect the civil rights of every person as a means of supporting a foreign terrorist organization. We will continue to root out and bring to justice those who support terrorists and those who seek to violate the civil rights of our families, friends and neighbors.”
Special Agent in Charge Eric B. Smith of the FBI’s Cleveland field office spoke of Joseph’s radicalization over time.
“In a matter of months, Damon Joseph progressed from a self-radicalized, virtual jihadist to planning an actual attack on fellow Americans,” Smith said in the release. “Mr. Joseph has now accepted responsibility for his actions. In the name of ISIS, Joseph planned a mass-casualty attack against citizens simply wanting to attend their desired houses of worship, which were two Toledo-area synagogues. Joseph’s terroristic actions are antithetical to a just and free society, and he will serve a lengthy sentence as a result. The FBI would like to remind the public to remain vigilant so we can continue to thwart these types of threats together.”
In 2018, Joseph drew the attention of law enforcement by posting photographs of weapons and various messages in support of the Islamic State group on his social media accounts, and a photograph originally distributed by the media wing of the Islamic State group, according to the release.
Beginning in September 2018, Joseph engaged in a series of online conversations with several undercover FBI agents where he repeatedly stated and affirmed his support for the Islamic State group and produced propaganda he believed was to be used for its recruitment efforts, according to the release.
Over the next few weeks, Joseph stated to an undercover agent he wanted to participate in an attack on behalf of the Islamic State group. On Dec. 2, 2018, Joseph forwarded a document to the agent that laid out his plans for such an attack on “Jews who support state of Israel,” according to the release. Joseph then stated that he did not necessarily see this as “a martyrdom operation” as his plan accounted for an escape and potential combat with law enforcement.
On Dec. 4, Joseph met with an undercover FBI agent and discussed conducting a mass shooting at a synagogue. Joseph identified two synagogues in the greater Toledo as potential targets and discussed the types of weapons he believed would inflict mass casualties. Joseph made written notes about the firearms he wanted and provided them to the undercover agent, stating he wanted AR 15s, AK 47s, Glock handguns and ammunition, according to the release.
On Dec. 6, Joseph again met with an undercover agent to discuss his plans. Joseph stated specifically he wanted to kill a rabbi and wrote the name and address of the synagogue where the attack was to occur, and stated he had conducted research to determine when the Jewish sabbath was so more people would be present, according to the release.
Later that day, the undercover agent told Joseph he had purchased rifles for the attack. The two met on Dec. 7 at a predetermined location, where Joseph took possession of a black duffel bag containing two semi-automatic rifles, which had been rendered inoperable by law enforcement officers so that they posed no danger to the public. Joseph was then arrested.
The FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force, comprised of over 50 federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, are investigating the case.
Assistant U.S. Attorneys Michelle Baeppler and Jerome Teresinski of the Northern District of Ohio and Trial Attorneys Alexandra Hughes and Joshua Champagne of the National Security Division’s counterterrorism section, as well as AeJean Cha of the civil rights division, are prosecuting the case.
Joseph is being held at the low-security Federal Correctional Institution Milan in York Township, Mich.