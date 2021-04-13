Ohio’s chief medical officer said federal agencies’ decision to halt administration of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine due to extremely rare serious side effects should build confidence in the transparency and carefulness by which the vaccination process is being handled nationally.

After halting the administration of the J&J vaccine April 13 on the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine explained at a press conference how the state is moving the vaccination process forward.

During the press conference, Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, chief medical officer of the Ohio Department of Health, said the adverse effects are “truly rare” and have not been associated at all with the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines.

He said the pause should demonstrate reliability and transparency on the part of the federal agencies regulating the vaccinations.

“I continue to be absolutely confident in the safety of these vaccines, and frankly, I see the move today as one of great transparency in the process that medical scientists go through,” Vanderhoff said.

The CDC and the FDA, “out of an abundance of caution,” recommended the J&J single-dose vaccine be halted April 13, after six women developed rare blood clotting within six to 13 days after vaccination. Nearly 7 million people in the United States have received the J&J vaccine so far without serious adverse effects, meaning fewer than one in a million vaccinations are under investigation by the agencies.

As of April 13, 18,917 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus, among the 559,741 deaths reported in the United States, the Ohio Department of Health and CDC reported.

On a call with the White House April 13, DeWine said he learned the pause was primarily to help the health care community “recognize, report and manage” any adverse reactions. DeWine said “days to weeks” is the expected length of the pause.

“We have tried to work with as many providers as possible to make a very quick switch from Johnson & Johnson to Moderna, or to Pfizer,” DeWine said.

The state had been allocating much of its J&J doses to colleges and universities and mass vaccination sites, DeWine said. While many have finished their mass vaccination clinics, there were some that were not completed and had to pause, he said.

Dr. Mysheika Roberts, health commissioner for the city of Columbus, said 8,000 individuals have received the J&J vaccine in Columbus and noted symptoms to look out for if one has received the J&J vaccine in the last few weeks.

People who have received the J&J vaccine who develop severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination should contact their health care provider, the CDC and FDA said in a statement, which Roberts echoed.

The CDC was to convene a meeting of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices April 14 to further review the six cases in question and assess their potential significance. The FDA will review that analysis as it also investigates these cases, the agencies said in a statement.

In the cases under investigation by the CDC and FDA, a type of blood clot called cerebral venous sinus thrombosis was seen in combination with low levels of blood platelets. All six cases occurred among women between the ages of 18 and 48, the agencies said in their statement.

Treatment of that specific type of blood clot is different from the treatment that might typically be administered, meaning halting the vaccine will give the agencies an opportunity to “ensure that the health care provider community is aware of the potential for these adverse events and can plan for proper recognition and management due to the unique treatment required with this type of blood clot,” the agencies said in the statement.

Dr. Susan Koletar, infectious disease specialist at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, said the adverse events were so rare, they were likely not observed in the clinical trials for the vaccine. She noted very severe headaches are associated with the blood clots, while more mild headaches are often experienced in reaction to the vaccine.

Koletar said the step to halt the vaccine will allow doctors and scientists to understand who may be at risk for such a vaccine.

Dr. Andrew Thomas, chief clinical officer of Wexner Medical Center, called the severe effects a “needle in a haystack,” in terms of their rarity.

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said he received the J&J vaccine five weeks ago with no complications. He said the transparency regarding the troubling incidents should build confidence in the vaccines and the federal agencies responsible. Based on his experience, he said he would recommend the vaccine to family and friends because the complications are so rare.

The ODH reported 2,340 new COVID-19 cases on April 13 – above the state’s 21-day average of 1,948 cases per day.

Hospitalizations in the state are also up. As of April 13, there were 1,281 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus – nearly 300 more than were in the hospital less than two weeks ago. On March 31, the patient count was 984.

Of those currently hospitalized, 343 are in the ICU and 185 are on ventilators.

Approximately 4.2 million Ohioans (35.59% of the state’s population) have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 2.7 million Ohioans (23.15%) completed the vaccination process as of April 13.