Ohio National Guard assists at Greater Cleveland Food Bank

Nearly 50 Ohio National Guardsman from the 237th Support Battalion based in Highland Hills arrived March 23 at the Greater Cleveland Food Bank on South Waterloo Road in Cleveland to offer assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Maj. Matt Lauber, support operations officer for the battalion, told the Cleveland Jewish News they plan to be there for 30 days.
“We are augmenting the food bank staff, providing essentially volunteers to do warehousing, packing, shipping and distribution operations,” he said.
Lauber said the work the National Guard is doing is “extremely vital because I know there are lot of people that rely on the food bank for support, especially given the situation that we’re in now. But I think our ability to help them continue that support is key.
Last week, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine ordered the Ohio National Guard to assist around the state.