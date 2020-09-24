The Ohio National Guard will be coming to Cleveland on Sept. 29 to help the city during the first presidential debate.
Cleveland officials sent a formal request for help on Sept. 23, and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said Sept. 24 that the request has been granted.
"In the past, when we've been asked for help by any of our cities we have been able to supply the National Guard. ... They do a great job basically as back up, but it's important," DeWine said.
The Commission on Presidential Debates announced July 27 that the Health Education Campus of Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic will host the first presidential debate.
The debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden will be at the Shelia and Eric Samson Pavilion in Cleveland.
