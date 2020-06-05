A member of the Ohio National Guard was removed from a mission in Washington, D.C., after the FBI learned the Guardsman had expressed white supremacist ideology on the internet prior to the assignment, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said June 5.
The Secretary of State had asked states to send National Guard members to D.C., and Ohio sent 100.
DeWine said he supports free speech, but the Guard members are sworn to protect all of us, regardless of race, ethnic, background or religion.
"Anyone who displays a malice towards specific groups of Americans has no place in the Ohio National Guard," DeWine said.
The individual has been suspended from all missions, and a federal investigation is underway, he said. Following due process, it is likely the individual will be permanently removed from the National Guard.
"The public must have faith in our National Guard. They do amazing, amazing work," DeWine said.
Because of this incident, DeWine has ordered Ohio Adjutant General Maj. Gen. John C. Harris Jr. to work with public safety Director Thomas J. Stickrath to set up a procedure so this does not occur in the future.