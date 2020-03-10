The Ohio Northern Region BBYO is canceling its March 11 Cleveland Jewish Basketball League games as a precautionary step in light of three confirmed cases of Cuyahoga County.
One of the patients, an employee of the Jewish Education Center, attended the AIPAC Conference in Washington, D.C., the Jewish Federation of Cleveland confirmed.
"Local experts and the CDC have counseled to avoid 'large public gatherings,'" staff wrote in an email. "Out of an abundance of caution, we have decided to make some updates on upcoming programs.
"...The Mandel Jewish Community Center is suspending public events taking place at the Mandel JCC for this week," the email states. "We will keep you posted on scheduling of future games for the league. Unfortunately, our upcoming kickoff event scheduled for Saturday, March 14th is postponed with more details to come in the following days.
"Another precautionary measure we will be taking is launching virtual programs and meetings," the email states."Rather than meeting in-person, teens will be invited to join an interactive online meeting. Details will be communicated soon.
"BBYO staff are out of the office this week, and working from home, but fully available by email and phone," the email continued. "All meetings will be virtual. We have been and will continue to monitor the situation, and will keep you posted regarding future BBYO events."