As part of the federal program to vaccinate nursing home residents and staff, facilitates in Ohio will be among the first in the nation to receive vaccines starting Dec. 18.
Walgreens, CVS, PharmScript or Absolute Pharmacy will receive the vaccine and distribute it to nursing homes that have signed up for the program.
Some nursing homes opted not to sign up, DeWine said, and the state will work on getting vaccines to those locations. Workers and residents at those nursing homes will be able to get the vaccine at a later date, though it isn’t clear when that will be.
Ohio was invited by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention to participate in the scaling up of the federal program to vaccinate those living and working in nursing homes.
Only one county has been deemed “purple” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System indicated severe exposure and spread of COVID-19.
While the number of “purple” counties has gone down, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said that does not necessarily mean the situation in the state is improving.
A county changes from “red” to “purple” when indicators are triggered such as an increase in hospital visits or cases. DeWine noted that a county will return to “red” when it plateaus yet that plateau is at a “very critical level.”
"As we look at what is happening in our ICUs, we can see that the ICUs have critical volumes of patients with COVID-19," said Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff of the Ohio Department of Health. "We can't let this get any worse. We can't let our guard down for one minute."
Every county in the state is considered at least three times what the CDC considers high incidence. Of Ohio’s 88 counties, 20 of them are nine to 13 times higher than what the CDC considers high incidence.
More schools are opting to move away from being completely in-person because of the spread of the virus in the community, the governor said. Currently, 27.9% of public schools are in-person, 45.2% are fully remote and 26.1% are hybrid. One district in Dayton in closed.
"Our goal should be to get kids back in school but we cannot do this with rates as high as they are today," DeWine said.
Ohio has had 596,178 total cases of COVID-19 and 7,894 total deaths, the Ohio Department of Health reported Dec. 17.
The number of reported cases increased by 11,412 from Dec. 16. Due to "technological difficulties" that prevented labs from reporting numbers on Dec. 16, DeWine said it is impossible to know what cases were supposed to be reported on Wednesday or Thursday. The two-day average of cases was 8,411 new cases.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 43.
The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 7,054,273. The daily percent positivity is 13.8%, with a seven-day moving average of 14.4%, according to data from Dec. 15. The positivity rate seven-day moving average has been decreasing after reaching 16.1% on Dec. 6 and 7.
The number of reported deaths in Ohio increased by 117 from Dec. 16. The median age of those who have died is 80.
The ODH reports 33,745 cumulative hospitalizations, and 5,382 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 67.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours is 370, with 38 ICU admissions.
The ODH reports 426,525 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 59,363 of the cases, 4,129 hospitalizations and 842 deaths.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Dec. 11 authorized Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in the United States.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.