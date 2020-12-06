Hate crimes in the United States are at their highest level in over a decade, and although Jews make up less than 2% of the population, they were targeted in more than 60% of 2019’s religious-based hate crimes.
Attorneys General Dave Yost of Ohio and Letitia James of New York engaged in a bipartisan conversation on how states plan to address religious-based hate crimes and improve hate crime reporting overall. The virtual event took place on Nov. 23 and was moderated by Melanie Pell, AJC managing director of regional offices
According to its website, AJC is the leading global Jewish advocacy organization, with unparalleled access to government officials, diplomats and other world leaders. Through these relationships and an international presence, AJC is able to impact opinion and policy on the issues that matter most: combating rising anti-Semitism and extremism, defending Israel’s place in the world, and safeguarding the rights and freedoms of all people.
“The discussion comes at a critical time in our history; we find ourselves battling this pandemic and systemic inequalities and inequities,” James said. “Americans, unfortunately, find ourselves more divided than we’ve been in some time, and most people are victims of biased-fueled acts of hate. The sharp increase in anti-Semetic hate crimes is cause for serious concern for all individuals who care about one another to recognize that all of us are inextricably tied to one another.”
James noted this prejudice even invades aspects of mainstream politics and the internet. She said it is reminiscent of times past.
“We cannot allow these actions to be the new normal,” James said. “Freedom of speech must never be confused with freedom to incite violence and hatred, and we face a time when intolerance appears to be more common than acceptance and love. Hate, unfortunately, has grown louder than love.”
She said citizens must live up to the expectations of inclusion and compassion and the tenants of their faith.
Yost agreed with James in that there are more things that unite than divide citizens.
“She and I have a similar world view when it comes to hate and the crimes that follow it all too often,” Yost said. He only wanted to add one point: “It’s ironic, I think, that in this time, this moment, we are seeing an increase in hate crimes, and the reason I say it’s ironic is: never have we had a more instant response to everything from racial slurs to actual criminal acts carried out with malice because of someone’s identity. The time that we live in, however, is increasingly less tolerant, and there’s the irony.”
Yost said the cure for bad speech is to point it out with more speech, “Yet what we have seen is a knee-jerk reaction, frequently, to simply try to block even people from speaking.”
What is needed? Tolerance, inclusion and to judge people individually, not as groups, Yost said.
“The idea of judging groups rather than individual acts, I think, is pernicious and actually decreases our ability to effectively combat hate,” Yost said.
He added both he and James share a commitment to use their offices “and the microphones they each temporarily possess” to push back, speak the truth and advocate for love.
The hour-long event was part of “Advocacy Anywhere,” a new platform enabling individuals to virtually engage with AJC’s expertise, content and advocacy opportunities. To watch the discussion, visit bit.ly/36y04Ri.