Ohio’s Office of Budget and Management and InnovateOhio found almost $1 million dollars in savings to state taxpayers through the use of data analytics applied to state agency spending ledgers, according to a news release.
The state has recovered $950,027 in taxpayer dollars through the discovery of duplicate payments from various state agencies. According to OBM’s, duplicate payments are common across large-scale industries as well as the public sector.
The state has been working to uncover these duplicate payments since spring 2019. From January 2019 to May 2020, 107 duplicate payments were discovered from 27 state agencies.
The amount of duplicate payments identified totals $1,008,876, meaning $58,849 are still in the process of being recovered by the state.
“Now more than ever, as we work to restart our economy and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, we must be good stewards of Ohio taxpayer dollars,” said OBM Director Kimberly Murnieks in the release. “At OBM, we are doing our part to make sure all funds spent by state agencies are checked with this important analytics tool to ensure duplicate payments do not exist.”
OBM and InnovateOhio are using modern data analytics tools that catch subtle duplicate payments, and those that have slipped through the cracks due to human error.
“The benefit to state taxpayers is not limited to the duplicate payments we catch,” Murnieks said in the release. “Each confirmed duplicate leads to process reviews that help prevent future errors. When we identify a process flaw, we then work to eliminate it completely. This is a new level of continuous improvement in state budgeting that didn’t exist in the past.”